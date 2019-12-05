There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,666 in the last 365 days.

10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our internationally-respected trends analysis is the only one that both identifies the biggest growth opportunities in the business of food and health, and spells out:

  • What strategies companies are following in order to connect to the trends
  • Which strategies you can use right now, and which are for the future
  • What are the risks and opportunities
  • Shifts in consumer beliefs and what they mean
  • Scientific changes that are driving market changes

Researched and written by people with industry experience, 10 Key Trends will help you make informed decisions about strategy and new product development. It's based on a rigorous evaluation of everything from consumer's needs to changes in nutrition science.

We understand that people need to know where they should best invest their time in product development, and that's why, for every trend, we set out strategies that companies are using now - or could use, and this year, we summarise the opportunities that each trend offers - high, medium or low/none - for each of the major food and beverage categories.

Used by companies from America to Australia, from New Zealand to Japan, from Sweden to Brazil, 10 Key Trends 2020 is the most useful report you will read all year.

Key Topics Covered:

Mega Trend 1: Snackification at the heart of strategy

Mega Trend 2: Naturally Functional

Mega Trend 3: Fragmentation

Mega Trend 4: Sustainability

Key Trend 1: Digestive Wellness

Key Trend 2: Good carbs, bad carbs

Key Trend 3: Plant-based

Key Trend 4: Sugar

Key Trend 5: Protein

Key Trend 6: Fat reborn

Key Trend 7: Meat reimagined

Key Trend 8: Provenance & Authenticity

Key Trend 9: Energy 2.0

Key Trend 10: Mood

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndtu2v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.