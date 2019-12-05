Arvig Adds ROADM System to Fiber-Route from Minneapolis to Omaha

/EIN News/ -- PERHAM, Minn., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig announced its implementation of a Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexors (ROADM) optical transport system to more than 1,600 fiber-route miles of its network. Included in the upgrade is an optical connection from the Minnesota Technology Center, also known as the 511 Building, in Minneapolis, Minn. to the 1623 Farnum data center, formerly Nebraska Data Centers, in Omaha, Neb. The connection can support 64 simultaneous 300 Gbps waves of bandwidth. Concurrently, Arvig turned up its first 100 Gbps connection on this network from Omaha to Fargo, N.D.



“As we continue to grow, we are committed to delivering an industry-leading, consistent, quality end-user experience in the face of demand content consumption. No matter where the content resides, we have the ability to scale and secure network capacity faster and more efficiently,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “By collaborating with our strategic partners to develop the optical technology ecosystem, we are joining industry leaders in making 400G a reality. A strong ecosystem is key as we expand and strengthen our network, providing the flexibility our customers desire.”

“The ROADM system allows us to manage, control and program seamlessly through artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing our network monitoring and tunability,” said Andy Klinnert, Director of Network Operations at Arvig. “The technologies that enable this scalability and service are constantly evolving all at the foundation of the optical network. This solution can be scaled for extensive capacity growth while the flexibility adapts to changes in applications running on top of it.”

About Arvig

