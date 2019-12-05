CRE Industry Veteran Jay Arnett Joins Intersection, Expanding Brokerage Division

Real estate veteran brings more than 45 years of experience to Intersection’s brokerage division, providing expertise from San Diego to Orange County to enhance the services of the expanding commercial real estate company.

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 05, 2019 -- Intersection, the downtown San Diego commercial real estate (CRE) firm specializing in brokerage, investment management, and real estate services names Jay Arnett as its latest Senior Director. Arnett spent the last 45 years building his relationships and portfolio at CRE firms in San Diego and Orange counties. Beginning his career in the industrial and office sectors, he grew his practice as a generalist, completing transactions from Oceanside to Chula Vista.

Arnett joins Intersection’s rapidly growing brokerage division, specializing in commercial brokerage tenant representation and investment sales. His extensive market knowledge enables him to identify sound sales and leasing opportunities that are both value-enhancing and strategic investments. As an active member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), Arnett is certified with the prestigious SIOR Designation representing the highest level of knowledge and ethics in the industry.

“Jay’s highly personalized service and informed strategic expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our brokerage division,” said Mark Hoekstra, Managing Director at Intersection. “As one of the most highly respected brokers in San Diego, his experience, leadership and integrity adds to the depth of the Intersection team.”

Over his 45-year career span, Arnett has completed in excess of 15 million square feet in office, industrial, and flex space transactions, resulting in over $1.5 billion in market value.

Arnett attributes his success to listening to clients and building tailored solutions that fit their needs. “The flexibility of a nimble, San Diego-owned company means that clients will benefit from local perspective and expertise that results in a more personalized experience overall,” said Arnett.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to have my brokerage career back in downtown at Intersection. There is immense opportunity at the company to expand both in San Diego, as well as into other submarkets,” Arnett said. “I’m looking forward to helping grow the brokerage division and assume a possible management position down the line.”

About Intersection

Intersection is a full-service commercial real estate management and investment advisory firm offering solution-driven strategies for owners, occupiers and investors in commercial real estate. The team leases and manages approximately 2.8 million square feet and has deployed investor capital in excess of $400 million of commercial real estate over its 14-year span. For more information on Intersection, visit https://www.intersectioncre.com/

