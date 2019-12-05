Wilsonville Oregon is the Hub for the Best Shopping in Oregon

Visit Wilsonville, Oregon for a sales tax-free shopping experience this holiday

WILSONVILLE, OR, USA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExploreWilsonville.com announces that Wilsonville is the best place in Oregon to do your Holiday Shopping. Spending a weekend in Wilsonville puts you smack-dab in the middle of Oregon’s shopping mecca, with access to the top three shopping areas in the state. Located on Interstate 5 just 16 miles south of downtown Portland, 3 hours from Seattle or 6 hours from Redding, CA, there is no better place to stay and complete your holiday shopping list – all with free parking, free in-town public transit and no sales tax!The Washington Square Mall is 11 miles north of Wilsonville and the granddaddy of Oregon indoor shopping. With major anchor stores like Nordstrom and Macys, top chain stores like Pottery Barn and the Gap, and highly sought-after stores like Apple and Tesla – there is something for everyone! And don’t forget to visit with Santa at the Santa HQ where you can even get a fast-pass online and avoid standing in line!If outdoor shopping is more your thing, head to Bridgeport Village, just 7 miles from the heart of Wilsonville. With extraordinary holiday decorations, Bridgeport is a perfect stop on your holiday weekend adventure. With home stores like Crate & Barrel and the Container Store, to beauty shops like Sephora and Mac, to unique boutiques like Silverado and Designs by Thor – you are sure to have a great shopping experience!And finally, don’t forget the Premium Outlets at Woodburn! Just 13 miles south of Wilsonville, Woodburn offers outstanding discount shopping, not to mention an abundance of holiday decorations. Shop for your athlete at Nike, Under Armour and Adidas, or maybe your fashionista at Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren.All of this amazing shopping is just minutes from Wilsonville, where you will also find fabulous dining like the Oswego Grill and Abella Italian Kitchen. And lest we forget, don’t forget to check out the Community Christmas Tree. Or, take a 25 mile drive to the Oregon Garden for Christmas in the Garden where you can ice skate, slide 100’ down a snowless tubing track and walk through 1 million Christmas lights. Make Wilsonville your weekend getaway over the holidays where you’ll pay less for lodging and enjoy nearby entertainment and attractions! For more information and additional events, check out https://explorewilsonville.com/



