Durão Barroso highlights Angola role in Southern Africa

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - The former European Union president (2004-2014), Durão Barroso, affirmed last Wednesday in Luanda, that Angola had an important contribution for the independence of Namibia and the end of the Apartheid regime in South Africa.,

Durão Barroso, who was also Portugal prime minister (2002-2004), was talking about the topic “The Portuguese Diplomacy for Angola Peace Process construction”, during the International colloquium of the MPLA, the country’s ruling party.

During the event, Durão Barroso reiterated that Angola “did not only contribute for Namibia independence and the end of the Apartheid regime in South Africa, but as well for the global dispersion between the United States of America (USA) and the former Soviet Union.

“It can be said that the fall of the Berlin Wall started here in Angola, in Africa,” he stressed, with loud applause from more than two thousand national and foreign lecturers.

Durão Barroso emphasized that the international context of that time started to be more favorable in 1988, with the beginning of the dispersion between USA, the president George Bush (father), and the Soviet Union, the counterpart Mikhail Gorbatchov.

He added that it was the crucial phase and ended with the agreement that set up the exit from Angola the Cuban troops, as well as it allowed afterwards the Namibia independence on 21 March 1990.

The Portuguese politician highlighted also the Portugal effort, especially the then disputing parties (Government and UNITA) for the Bicesse Agreement signed on 31 May 1991, in Lisbon.

The understand, at that time named “Última Tentativa” (Last Trying), before closed doors meeting during a month, held in the presence of the Portuguese Head of Government, Cavaco Silva, UN, USA and former USSR representatives.

Agostinho Neto leadership

In the other colloquium panel, the first Angolan President widow, Maria Eugénia Neto, talking about the topic “Our Memory have Future”, highlighted Agostinho Neto's humanitarian, patriotic, courageous and leading figure. She emphasized that Neto had an “amazing capacity” of predicting the phenomenal issues and find and advance solutions.

On her turn, the historian Rosa Cruz e Silva, talking about “The Angola Independence proclamation”, highlighted the congregating capacity of Agostinho Neto, towards the conflicts before and after independence.

