Montreal Businessman Jonathan Wener Raises over $ 2.4 Million for Cancer Research

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Jonathan Wener, Chairman of the Board of Canderel Management Inc. and founder of the Défi Canderel Challenge, remitted two cheques totalling over 2.4 million dollars to the representatives of two Montreal cancer research centres: the Institut du cancer de Montréal, affiliated with the Université de Montréal, and the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Centre at McGill University. The donated amounts are the proceeds of the 30th edition of the Défi Canderel, which raised a record 2.4-million-dollar sum.



The Défi Canderel was created by Jonathan Wener when his wife Susan was diagnosed with colon cancer. He wanted to get involved in order to make a difference in the fight against cancer and thus launched a challenge within the business community: he invited his business partners and suppliers to participate in the fight against cancer by donating sums to be invested in cancer research. Numerous corporations responded to his call and participated loyally and generously year after year, demonstrating a spirit of cooperation in the face of adversity.

“Cancer is a disease that touches us all. By working together and engaging the community, we collectively have the ability to make a difference in the lives of our friends, family, neighbours and co-workers.” - Jonathan Wener

Since the Défi’s creation in 1989, more than 18 million dollars have been raised and awarded to the two beneficiary research centres. These amounts were invested in various ways: they fund innovative cancer research projects; are awarded as scholarships for young scientists; are used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment; and finance other projects deemed priority by the two research centres.

The fund-raising campaign of the 31st edition of the Défi Canderel Challenge is well underway with the ambitious goal of raising 2.7 million dollars. It will culminate in a fun run which will be held on May 7, 2020, in downtown Montreal.

Information:

Louise Lafleur

Executive director of the Défi Canderel

Llafleur@canderel.com

514-261-7245

About Canderel Management Inc.: Canderel creates long-lasting relationships with partners and clients by providing exceptional value in property acquisition, development and management, construction, leasing, marketing, and asset management.

About the Institut du cancer de Montréal: The Institut du cancer de Montréal is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support fundamental and clinical research done at the Centre de recherche du Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CrCHUM), while preparing the next generation of cancer researchers through education and training.

About the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Centre for Cancer Research: The Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Research Centre is an internationally renowned research institution, committed to coordinating and conducting independent basic cancer research and training within a technologically advanced centre.

