Nassau Candy Distributors of Hicksville, NY is recalling two lots of 7.5 OZ (212g) Nancy Adams, Dark Chocolate Graham Crackers because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or lifethreatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Nancy Adams, Dark Chocolate Graham Crackers UPC: 618645275860 was distributed to limited Retailers and Distributors Nationwide. The product cones in a brown paper bag packaging with a clear window with Best by and Best if Used by Dates of 4/30/20, 5/1/20, 5/21/20, 6/30/20, 8/4/20, stickered to the bottom of the bag.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 7.5-ounce packages of Nancy Adams, Dark Chocolate Graham Crackers which did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased 7.5-ounce Nancy Adams, Brown Bag Dark Chocolate Grahams are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may contact Nassau Candy at 516-433-7100 extensions 6130 or 7297.