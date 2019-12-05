Hungary : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Hungary
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
December 5, 2019
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
In an increasingly uncertain global economic environment, Hungary’s growth registered one of the highest rates in Europe in 2018. The economy now appears to be running above capacity and wages are growing rapidly amid historically low unemployment. It is thus likely that growth will slow down over the medium-term. Supply-side reforms can help sustain the momentum.
Country Report No. 19/357
Central Banks Economic indicators External debt Financial crises Monetary policy
English
December 5, 2019
9781513521404/1934-7685
1HUNEA2019001
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
54
