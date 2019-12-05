Hoyer, Pelosi, Pallone, Neal and Scott Joint Statement Announcing Floor Vote on H.R. 3

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., Ways & Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal and Education & Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott released the following joint statement: “Next week, the House of Representatives will pass the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act. “We have now received enough guidance from CBO to bring the Lower Drug Costs Now Act to the Floor and to reinvest its savings in one of the most transformational improvements to Medicare since its creation. “We are going to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices, and make those prices available to Americans with private insurance as well as Medicare beneficiaries. American seniors and families shouldn’t have to pay more for their medicines than what Big Pharma charges in other countries for the same drugs. “Last year, House Democrats promised to lower health care costs by lowering the price of prescription drugs For The People. We are proud to deliver on that promise.”