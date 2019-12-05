Holiday Cheer for Foster Children Collected at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Last year 250 foster families and children from all over the Tampa Bay Area reveled in Winter Wonderland for the 4th Annual Children’s Holiday Fun Event. Each child will be able to participate in all activities at no cost and receive at least one toy for Christmas.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center begins collecting new unwrapped toys for their annual Christmas for Foster Children event on December 21st at 1p.m.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interested in helping spread holiday cheer to Pinellas County youth? Tonka Trucks, purses, Legos and dolls are just some of the items being sought by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for their annual toy drive. The toys will be distributed to at-risk children and foster children at their annual Children’s Holiday Fun event to be held later this month at downtown Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland. Hundreds of presents are needed for local foster and adoptive children. Those interested in donating can bring a new unwrapped toy to the CCV Center, located on the corner of N. Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

Since 2014 families from foster organizations like the Children’s Home Network, Eckerd Connects and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association have taken part in the celebration.

This year’s event is set for December 21st starting at 1:30p.m. An estimated 300 gifts will be collected and given away at the event. There is no cost to attend the event. Foster families – or families needing a little extra help this year – can R.S.V.P. directly to the CCV Center or through their foster parents association.

“I remember the joy that my children would experience when I gave them presents on Christmas. I do this toy drive because it breaks my heart to know that some children, only 30 minutes away from my house, won’t otherwise get that joy on Christmas.” said Pam Ryan-Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “To provide that joy to the kids who would not have had that is priceless. It’s what Christmas is all about.”

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or about the Christmas for Foster Children event please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



