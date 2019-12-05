Computational Biology Market To Reach USD 13.77 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Computational Biology Market Size – USD 28.68 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.7%, Computational Biology Industry Trends –technological advancements, research and development of advanced computational tools

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wide application of computational biology in genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics to understand 3D protein structural analysis, protein-protein interactions, and gene sequencing and expression along with increasing R&D in drug designing and disease modeling are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Computational Biology during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Computational Biology market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.77 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Science is massively benefitted from data processing, such as computational biology. Computational biology is an interdisciplinary field of biology that applies computational methods for analyzing biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations, and protein samples, to discover new predictions. The computational techniques used in computational biology include analytical methods, mathematical modeling, and simulation. Moreover, new technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like microarray, yeast two-hybrid, and chip-chip assays are creating enormous and increasing amounts of data that can be analyzed and processed effectively and hassle-free using computational techniques.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2247

The drive-in technological advancements have now opened the door to a world of innovation in the field of healthcare. Computational genetics is disciplinary of computational biology where homology and internal biological mechanism are studied using genome sequencing. The Human Genome Project is a classic example where the whole human genome was sequenced successfully. Computational biology also finds application in neurology, in which it is used to map complex interlinked pathways to visualize 3D simulation models of the brain. The medical advantage of computational biology is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Additionally, computational pharmacology also uses tools of computational biology to visualize and simulate advanced drug-drug interactions in the drug designing process.

Government funding, increasing research and developments, increase in demand for predictive modeling and application in various sequencing projects, such as the human genome project, are some of the factors that support the market growth during forecast years. The rising demand for predictive models is, therefore, expected to boost the growth of the global computational biology market significantly. Moreover, the increasing funding from governments as well as private organizations for R&D in this field supports market growth. The widening application of computational tools in genomics, drug development programs & drug designing, and other such areas is expected to reduce the lead time of drug commercialization, therefore, reduce the average cost. However, unfavorable government scenario, the high initial cost and maintenance costs of the instruments, lack of standardization and shortage of skilled workforce is likely to be a significant hindrance to market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Computational Biology market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia-Pacific due to owing to increased spending on research works in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics in clinical studies for new drugs in the region.

In-house services are expected to be the fastest growing service segment during the forecast period 2019-2026. Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth.

North America region accounted for nearly 45% of the market share in 2018 owing to increasing R&D activities for drug discovery processes and development of new biological computation tools.

Several funding and R&D initiatives are undertaken by private institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies for the detection of a biomarker for drug development and disorder are driving the market growth.

Computational Genomics segment is expected to witness lucrative growth attributing to the recent technological advancements in cloud computing and other IT technologies. For instance, the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) grants endowment to research-related activities and related need for personalization in healthcare owing to genetic variations, expanding application in non-oncology diseases,

Market players are adapting various organic and inorganic expansion strategies. For instance, Paragon Genomics Introduces CleanPlex CFTR Panel and unveils new fusion detection enables identification of known and novel gene fusions as diagnostic and prognostic markers for tumor progression. The CFTR Panel leverages Paragon Genomics' CleanPlex technology in a multiplex PCR-based targeted resequencing assay designed to simplify the evaluation of somatic and germline variants across the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene.

Bioinformatics expanded to the development and the use of computational tools for the biological interpretation of the large amounts of data. There is a very heterogeneous scientific community that covers all aspects of today’s genetic research. In the coming years the commitment to bioinformatics and system biology will be extended even further with increased funding and explicit commitment to both of these areas.

Recently, in November 2019, Alibaba funded Hong Kong biotech firms to boost investments. The fund has invested in Hong Kong-based Prenetics, which provides genetics testing solutions for cancer screening and pharmacogenomics

The global Computational Biology market consists of major players like include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, and Rhenovia Pharma

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/computational-biology-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Computational Biology market on the basis of application, service, end use, and region:

Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

In-house

Contract

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cellular & Biology Simulation Computational Genomics Database Infrastructure / Hardware Software & Services Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling Target identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials Phase I Phase II Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Academics

Industry

Commercial

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2247

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.