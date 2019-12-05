OnShift Adds Two New Executives to Drive Company’s Innovation and Growth Strategies

Engineering Leader Addison Grimes and Sales Leader Jim Alland Join OnShift to Capitalize on Unprecedented Market Opportunity in Healthcare

Grimes is a tenured technology executive with a history of forming teams, transforming products and achieving business goals. His nearly 30 years of experience in technology leadership roles cover the breadth of human capital management (HCM), including applicant tracking, onboarding, performance management, employee engagement, team and individual assessments, succession planning, learning management systems and human resources systems. He has held senior leadership positions at Monster, Kenexa (an IBM Company) and Assure Software. Most recently, Grimes served as Chief Technology Officer at ScheduleSoft Corporation, where he led the development of their WorkLoud product for workforce management, while overseeing teams across the globe.

Alland joins OnShift with over 35 years of leadership experience, backed by his proven track record of driving growth at healthcare technology and services companies. He has played major roles leading high-growth, long-term profitable businesses at acute, post-acute and enterprise physician provider organizations. Previously, Alland served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Allscripts, where he was instrumental in creating strong market leadership in the areas of care coordination, physician EHR, revenue cycle management, patient engagement and population health. He has worked with enterprise health systems such as North Shore Long Island Jewish, Baylor, Scott & White, Orlando Health and University of Kentucky, as well as some of the largest and most successful Physician Practices and ACOs in the U.S. Most recently, Alland served as Chief Advisor for Healthcare Solution Market Strategies, where he assisted healthcare providers and vendor partners with emerging market solutions enabling value-based care strategies. Additionally, Alland has held business executive positions at Eye Care Leaders and Hill-Rom.

“Addison and Jim are standout leaders who share our passion for continuous innovation, exceptional customer service and high-quality outcomes,” stated Mark Woodka, CEO, OnShift. “Their leadership reinforces our ability to capitalize on a massive market opportunity by expanding OnShift’s world-class software suite and accelerating our business growth.”

“There’s such a great energy at OnShift,” stated Grimes. “I’m thrilled to lead a tremendous team that is singularly focused on building modern workforce technology that solves the critical challenges of healthcare providers, their employees and those they serve.”

“It’s really an exciting time to be at OnShift,” Alland stated. “We continue to add tremendous value for our customers by addressing key market imperatives, including helping them build and sustain a highly engaged and motivated workforce. I look forward to this unique opportunity leading the sales teams and growth strategy for such a highly regarded organization.”

