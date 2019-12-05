No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) Announces $3M Reg A Offering Qualification In New York & Colorado

/EIN News/ -- QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) (the “Company”) today announces it has successfully received “qualification” of its Reg A offering with the states of New York and Colorado to offer its up to $3 million capital raise to investors in these states.



The Company is proud to have received approval of state registrations in New York and Colorado. The No Borders, Inc. management team has worked diligently to build relationships with private and institutional investors around the U.S. and is thrilled to announce to its private and institutional investors in the great states of New York and Colorado that they can now participate in the Company’s SEC “qualified” Reg A offering.

No Borders, Inc. continues to work with and file for qualification in several additional states. As those processes move forward the Company will continue to expand its networking and engagement operations to ensure the highest market visibility and best strategic capital position for the organization.

No Borders, Inc. has continually demonstrated its unwavering commitment to shareholder value, and the work the Company put in to achieve these individual state “qualifications” is a testament to that commitment. The Company has never taken variable convertible debt and other unfavorable finance options, which tempt many OTC companies with quick but expensive and sometimes toxic funding. As the Company has stated before, this Reg A puts the company in the driver’s seat in matters of timing, capital access, dilution and pricing.

“I am so happy to have the opportunity to offer investors in the great states of Colorado and New York an opportunity to participate in the NBDR journey! We have come a long way in the last two years and our operations are gaining incredible speed. These state qualifications provide us with specific areas to focus our investor engagement strategies while providing our Company with the capital needed to scale in 2020!” said No Borders CEO and Chairman Joseph Snyder.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

). No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

). www.CBDLabChain.com which is a powerful tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. With a goal to provide consumers with peace of mind, No Borders Labs designed CBD LabChain to record THC, CBD and other lab test data variants with those results easily accessible via QR code linkage as well as a clear “Results Guaranteed With Blockchain” icon, which can be integrated directly into individual product labels.

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

( www.NoBordersNaturals.com ); ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.