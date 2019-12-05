Visionox Uses C3Nano ActiveGuardHC™ Hard Coat, Advanced Flexible Cover Lens for Foldable Phone

C3Nano’s ActiveGuardHC™ Hard Coat Film Replacing Cover Glass Enables Development and Commercialization of Emerging Foldable Mobile Devices

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3Nano Inc. , the world’s performance leader in silver nanowire-based transparent conductive inks and films used in flexible displays and touchscreens, has announced the adoption of its ActiveGuardHC,™ a hard coat film which provides excellent scratch resistance, hardness, flexibility and superb optical clarity by Visionox in its AMOLED displays used in their new foldable smartphone. Visionox also is the OLED display/touch module supplier for the Xiaomi Mix Alpha .



ActiveGuardHC™ hard coat film enables lighter, more flexible and formable devices. It’s compatible with a wide variety of substrates including transparent polyimide (TPI™), polyethyleneterthaphalte (PET), polycarbonate (PC). ActiveGuardHC is an ultra-thin, scratch resistant, and high hardness coating which is perfect for applications such as smart-phones, tablets, notebooks and wearables.

“ActiveGuardHC is an excellent replacement for glass cover lens. With high demands for flexible materials, our product is game-changing technology that will open doors for worldwide flexible devices,” said Xiaofeng Chen, vice president of operations at C3Nano.

About Visionox

Founded in 2001, Visionox Technology, Inc. is a high-tech enterprise focusing on OLED technology development. Visionox has been dedicated to the technological advancement of China since our foundation, and sticks to the development paths of focusing science and technology and persisting in innovation. Our origin can be traced to the Tsinghua University Organic EL (electroluminescence) research group established in 1996. The company operates under a vision of "pushing boundaries to enhance the experience of vision" and a mission of "leading China's OLED industry through technological innovation." With over 20 years of experience in OLED technology, Visionox has become a leading global enterprise in the OLED industry, covering R&D, production, and sales.

About C3Nano, Inc.

C3Nano is an advanced display materials manufacturer serving a wide range of electronic applications. C3Nano’s conductive inks and films deliver superior performance for large interactive displays, foldable smartphones and tablets, wearables, and other products. Founded in 2010 as a spinout from Stanford University, C3Nano’s investors and partners include GSR Ventures, Nissha Printing Co., Ltd., Phoenix Venture Partners, Hitachi Chemical, Lens Technology, Nagase America, and a top Internet technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley. C3Nano is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with manufacturing operations in Hayward, CA, and Changzhou, China, and sales and technical support across Asia.

Contact

Kevin Gallagher

Gallagher PR

+1 (510) 599-0416

kevin@gallagherpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02702822-a7f7-4ddf-9bb4-3a433ea34858

Visionox’s Advanced Flexible AMOLED MODULE with C3Nano’s ActiveGuardHC C3Nano’s ActiveGuardHC™ is a hard coat film which provides excellent scratch resistance, hardness, flexibility and superb optical clarity used by Visionox in its AMOLED displays in their new foldable smartphone.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.