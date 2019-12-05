BroadbandNow Recognizes 16 of Top 100 Cities in U.S. as “Fiber-Friendly,” Leading America in Closing the Digital Divide

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow ( https://broadbandnow.com ), the leader in U.S. broadband availability data, today announced a new program recognizing Fiber-Friendly Cities ( https://broadbandnow.com/research/fiber-friendly-cities ). Fiber-optic internet provides the fastest broadband speeds, and cities with excellent fiber infrastructure are well-positioned to be leaders in the U.S. and global economy. The new program is part of BroadbandNow’s ongoing effort to highlight excellent work being done to close the digital divide and transform U.S. infrastructure.



Just 16 of the top 100 U.S. cities by population are recognized by BroadbandNow as Fiber-Friendly Cities due to their expansive fiber footprints, as well as their commitment to adopting the core policy practices that enable fiber providers to build out their robust services to residents. In total, 1,687 cities have been recognized, making up less than 10 percent of the approximately 20,000 cities in the U.S. For cities that did not meet the requirements, BroadbandNow Research provides an opportunity to apply to be recognized as an upcoming Fiber-Friendly City if they are making notable progress within these areas.

The inaugural BroadbandNow list of Fiber-Friendly Cities can be found at:

“Fiber broadband can transform cities, and its full potential has yet to be unlocked,” said John Busby, managing director of BroadbandNow. “Through our ‘Fiber-Friendly Cities’ program, we hope to highlight the technology’s opportunity across America.”

Currently, 75 percent of Americans do not have access to fiber internet, so it’s clear that there is more work to be done. Among the goals of BroadbandNow’s Fiber-Friendly Cities program is to encourage a future in which thousands of U.S. cities have access to fiber connectivity and that the program will inspire cities to do the groundwork required to build-out fiber in the near future. In addition, another goal of the Fiber-Friendly Cities program is to assist fiber providers in planning where they will prioritize rolling-out their initial service offerings.

