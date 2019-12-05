MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER LEADS SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE WITH 30 BLINK IQ 200 CHARGING STATIONS

/EIN News/ -- New Charging Stations Offer Visitors the

Fastest Level 2 Charging Available

MIAMI, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), announced the installation of 30 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC). The City of Miami Beach deployed the fastest available, Level 2 charging stations in the MBCC as a part of their sustainability initiatives which include an expansion of their EV station network together with Blink.

The transportation sector accounted for almost 20% of Miami Beach’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2017. One of the city’s strategies to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the transportation sector is to promote the use of electric vehicles. Electric vehicle usage assists in helping the city’s efforts to mitigate climate change through reducing GHG emissions, while simultaneously reducing pollution and improving public health. According to the International Energy Agency, the number of EVs on the road will surpass 125 million by 2030, creating demand and opportunity for the deployment of EV charging stations worldwide. However, building the infrastructure and increasing the number of EV charging stations is crucial to the expected widespread adoption of EVs.

The Blink EV stations are located in the property’s parking garage, split onto three floors, with seven dual pedestals on the fourth floor, six dual pedestals and two single pedestals on the fifth floor, and two wall-mounted chargers on columns in the loading dock, creating a total of 30 chargers with designated spots for EV drivers.

“As electric vehicles grow in popularity, we are thrilled to offer our visitors and residents more charging station options on our urban island,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “Thank you to Blink Charging Co. for their partnership and dedication to sustainability — we must all work together to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 amps of output, ensuring they are suitable for the advances in battery technology found in new electric vehicles. The charging stations operate on the Blink Network and are capable of charging any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, offering EV drivers easy access to faster charging.

“We are very excited to have our IQ 200 charging stations as part of this newly renovated, stunning architectural center that serves as a staple in our city. The Miami Beach Convention Center is an incredible example of a community that has considered working together to preserve the environment and reduce their carbon footprint. It’s an honor to be a part of Miami Beach’s sustainability efforts,” quoted Blink Founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas.

The addition of the charging equipment at the state-of-the-art convention center speaks to the facility’s environmental commitment to reduce the impact of climate change. In alignment with the city’s sustainability initiatives, the MBCC design also includes reducing the building’s energy consumption by 20%. The MBCC has been designed to achieve LEED Silver certification through the installation of condensed flow water fixtures, high efficiency LED lighting, light sensor, sun shading on the exterior, the EV charging stations, and more.

For more information on this installation or how EV charging stations can assist in LEED certification, please contact pr@blinkcharging.com .

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging is a leading owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States and a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean, and South America. With a long history as a pioneer in the EV industry and a dedicated team with immense knowledge of the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred, trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV Charging Stations deployed. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com . Nasdaq: BLNK

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

InvestorRelations@BlinkCharging.com



