COGNOA SELECTED AS FINALIST IN FIERCE INNOVATION AWARDS – LIFE SCIENCES EDITION 2019

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa, a company at the forefront of pediatric behavioral health, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in Questex’s Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2019, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma. The competition highlights companies that demonstrated innovative solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies. Cognoa was recognized as a finalist in the category of Technology Innovation.

Cognoa is developing what is expected to be the first diagnostic for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), enabling pediatricians and primary care physicians to diagnose ASD so that children can receive optimal treatment years sooner than today’s standard of care. Cognoa has launched a pivotal trial of its ASD diagnostic and intends to submit the results as the basis of a premarket submission to the FDA in 2020. The company will receive priority review by the FDA for the diagnostic, and for its other lead prescription product, the first digital therapeutic for children with autism, both of which have received FDA Breakthrough designation.

“We are honored to be acknowledged as a leading healthcare technology innovator and a leading digital therapeutics company. I am extremely proud of the Cognoa team and our work to create innovative products that can change the standard of care and enable earlier treatment of behavioral health conditions,” said Brent Vaughan, CEO and co-founder of Cognoa. “We are demonstrating the potential for prescription digital therapeutics to be first-line-of-care, addressing critical unmet medical needs and creating lifelong improvements.”

Finalists’ applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, PPD Corporate Development & Strategy, Signant Health, Medidata Solutions, Accenture’s Global Applied Life Sciences Solutions Practice, Angelica Therapeutics, (NIHR) Clinical Research Network, Biotech Research Group, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and BrightInsight, a Flex Company. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation.

Winners will be announced in the 2019 Innovation Report set to publish by FierceHealthcare on Thursday, December 18th.

Cognoa’s digital therapeutics will provide a continuum of care from identifying at-risk children to empowering early diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. By targeting the critical, early neurodevelopmental windows, Cognoa’s digital therapeutics promote positive brain development through neuromodulation of specific brain networks, improving functional connectivity to create lifelong gains.

Cognoa has established a direct path towards commercialization for its digital medicines to be prescribed, dispensed and reimbursed through the same healthcare infrastructure utilized by medical devices and pharma, with its partnership with EVERSANA, so that these solutions can be available to every pediatrician and child.

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is a leading pediatric behavioral health company. We are developing prescription digital therapeutics and medicines for the earlier identification and treatment of behavioral health conditions in order to change the standard of care and improve lifelong outcomes for children. Our lead prescription products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Additional products in Cognoa’s pipeline address other pediatric behavioral health indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 300,000 parents to screen for risk of developmental delays, track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

