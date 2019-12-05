Media Alert: CloudGenix and Equinix Host the Cloud-Delivered Branch Event in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- Columbia Sportswear and Salesforce to share how migrating branch infrastructure to the cloud and deploying best-of-breed Secure SD-WAN are critical requirements for digital transformation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix®, the category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced a Cloud-Delivered Branch event in Las Vegas, coinciding with the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference. Together, CloudGenix, Equinix, and other partners will demonstrate how customers can deliver branch infrastructure including network, security and performance management as best-of-breed cloud services. With the Cloud-delivered Branch, customers are no longer limited by legacy hardware routers that force vendor lock-in and quality compromises. Columbia Sportswear and Salesforce will share their perspectives on how elegantly integrated cloud-delivered services unlock cloud-scale economics for the branch office.

“Our applications and data are already moving to the cloud. Our remote office infrastructure needs the same elasticity and agility,” said John Trainor, CIO at Aaron’s. "With the Cloud-delivered Branch model, we are able to deploy best-of-breed infrastructure services at our stores with zero additional footprint.”

Join us at the Cloud-delivered Branch event to learn how you can gain cloud-scale economics for your enterprise remote offices.

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. PST

Where: Opium Room, Tao Asian Bistro, Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas

Featured Speakers: Georgi Stoev, Senior Network Architect at Salesforce and John Spiegel, Infrastructure Manager at Columbia Sportswear and representatives from CloudGenix, Equinix, and other partners

How to attend: Register for the event here .

Join CloudGenix for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, hands-on demos, and industry leaders sharing their experience with secure SD-WAN and the cloud. The companies will also demonstrate:

How to secure SD-WAN without compromise

How to enable high-performance access to multi-cloud

How to enable the cloud-delivered branch

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

