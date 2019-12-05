Post Office Insurance Goes Live with Second Line of Business Powered by Duck Creek - Agility in Bringing New Products to Market “Critical”

Innovative, high-profile UK insurance brand builds on growth of travel insurance line by again choosing Duck Creek, adding new home insurance line to the platform

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Duck Creek) is delighted to announce that Post Office Insurance’s new home insurance line is now live on the Duck Creek Platform.

The implementation of the new home insurance line, offering contents and home buildings policies to a UK-wide customer base, was achieved on the Duck Creek Platform in less than 18 months.

The decision to add the new home line of insurance products follows the successful launch of Post Office Insurance’s travel insurance line. supported by Duck Creek’s Policy and Billing solutions, in April 2017.

Post Office Insurance is a subsidiary of Post Office Limited, the largest retail network in the UK, with 11,500 branches across the country.

Ed Dutton, Managing Director at Post Office Insurance, said:

“In a competitive market, the agility with which we can confidently launch innovative new products is critical. Our customers and employees need a seamless end-to-end digital experience from the moment we go live, and Duck Creek’s Platform delivers this.

We are expanding our insurance offering, but we know that no matter how innovative our products are, a streamlined and efficient consumer experience is also vital for success. To ensure that all expectations are met, we require a robust, scalable, and future-ready platform allowing single point of configuration, resulting in delivery of timely, personalised customer service.

We are delighted that our travel insurance line has seen strong growth, backed by the flexible Duck Creek Platform, and we are looking forward to building on that success with the introduction of our home insurance line.”

Bart Patrick, Duck Creek Technologies Managing Director for Europe, said:

“It is a huge pleasure to support Post Office Insurance with the rollout of its second product line on the Duck Creek Platform. This is a well-known brand that has recognised it is operating in a rapidly-evolving and competitive climate - we live in an era in which a few minutes delay on a consumer’s screen while seeking out insurance can make or break a deal.

Agility is key when bringing new and updated products to a live environment, and supporting both consumers and employees with a seamless and scalable experience is critical to gaining a competitive edge.

Post Office Insurance truly understands what it means to innovate - both in terms of product and first class delivery for policyholders - and I am proud and delighted that Duck Creek is supporting them.”

Duck Creek Policy and Duck Creek Billing also support the growth and go-to-market strategy of Post Office Insurance.

About the Post Office:

Post Office Limited has an unrivalled national network of over 11,500 branches across the UK, more than all the high street banks combined, and sits at the heart of many communities across the country. It provides around 170 different services and products including Government services, telephony, foreign currency s savings, insurance, loans, mortgages and credit cards and mail services. In the UK 99.7% of people live within three miles of their nearest Post Office outlet.

For many rural communities the Post Office is the only retail outlet. Post Offices remain highly valued and trusted and are the focal point for many communities.

For more information, visit www.postoffice.co.uk.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P& C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change – allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com

Sam A. Shay Duck Creek Technologies +1 (857) 201-5784 sam.shay@duckcreek.com



