Nemaura Medical announces expansion of SugarBEAT® offering  with BEAT® Diabetes digital subscription services

BEAT® Diabetes utilizes SugarBEAT® CGM data to provide holistic coaching services via user-friendly app to enhance outcomes for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, England, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) (“Nemaura”), a medical technology company focused on the commercialization of SugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for diabetics and pre-diabetics, announced that it has expanded its SugarBEAT® CGM capabilities by launching a new digital health offering, BEAT® Diabetes ( www.BEATdiabetes.life ), which focuses on the prevention and reversal of Type II diabetes through a range of holistic app and coaching services encouraging behavioural change. Both BEAT® Diabetes and SugarBEAT® target the underserved $69 billion market for Type 2 diabetics and $50 billion market for pre-diabetics.



Combining apps and coaching for patients has been independently and clinically proven to enhance the impact of diabetes management. The full range of services within the BEAT® Diabetes offering, which will be available under a variety of subscription packages, will include an app to track and provide personal lifestyle recommendations to patients according to their blood glucose levels, one-on-one coaching, and routine measurement of other parameters that allow improved disease management through early monitoring. BEAT® Diabetes will track the user’s blood glucose trends and provide information about how their condition is being affected by individual lifestyle factors.

SugarBEAT® is a non-invasive daily-use CGM device, with CE mark approval in Europe, which sits on top of the skin and transmits glucose readings at five minute intervals to a phone app . The flexibility afforded by a daily use wear time allows users to selectively utilize SugarBEAT® on days they prefer. This compares to conventional CGM technologies that require penetration of the skin and extended continuous day usage for periods between 10-14 days, which significantly limits the potential user population.

By combining glucose readings and daily glucose trend data provided by SugarBEAT® with digital coaching and support services provided by BEAT® Diabetes, users will be better able to achieve lifestyle changes to potentially prevent or reverse type II diabetes. Additionally, insulin users who do not currently use any CGMs have a non-invasive flexible CGM alternative, which can empower them with glucose profile data on days of their choosing, to improve management of their glucose fluctuations and allow insulin dose adjustment using confirmatory finger stick readings.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura, commented, “Diabetes is a global pandemic affecting over 450 million people worldwide. This disease has a major impact not only on individuals, but also employers, healthcare providers and insurers that incur substantial long-term costs to help patients manage their condition. We believe that simple monitoring of glucose is not enough. Patients need access to a variety of methods to better manage their glucose. The combination of our self-monitoring wearable platform with digital support and prompts, as well as one-on-one coaching through the BEAT® Diabetes app is designed to provide greater optionality and flexibility to both patients and payors alike.”

The launch of the BEAT® Diabetes website is intended to allow both individuals and corporate users to register their early interest so that Nemaura can provide them with details of the various subscription packages that will be available. The holistic diabetes management service is also intended to augment sales of SugarBEAT® by its licensees. For more information on the direct-to-consumer and corporate subscription offerings click here, www.BEATdiabetes.life

About SugarBEAT®

SugarBEAT® consists of a daily disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, with an app displaying glucose readings every five minutes throughout the day. SugarBEAT® is expected to help a person with diabetes and pre-diabetes better track how lifestyle factors can impact daily glucose level trends (known as an Ambulatory Glucose Profile) thereby significantly improving the amount of daily time spent in range. For more information, visit www.SugarBEAT.com.

Nemaura received CE Mark approval for SugarBEAT® as a Class IIb medical device in May 2019. Subsequent to the approval, the Company commenced the first phase of the product launch and has gathered feedback from diabetic and non-diabetic users, enabling fine tuning of the user experience. These findings were reported during a symposia held by the company at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held in Barcelona in September 2019, and are available for viewing on the Company’s website ( https://nemauramedical.com/easd-symposia-2019 ).

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD ), is a medical technology company commercializing SugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics better manage their glucose levels by spending more time in range. Insulin users can adjunctively use SugarBEAT® when calibrated by a finger stick reading.

For more information visit: www.NemauraMedical.com.

