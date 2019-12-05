Utilities Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Description
The Global Utilities market is accounted to be $4,575 billion in 2014 with CAGR of 8.60% is poised to reach $8,855 billion by 2022. There is global need in saving the energy by reducing consumption and controlling the usage. This helps to reduce the shortage of power, costs and environmental damage. The generation, transmission & distribution of electricity are done by Utilities and trade in a regulated market.
The Utilities market report is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends that have captured the attention of the Utilities industry. The information in this report will speak about key technologies as well as applications that drive the growth of the Utilities market. This report will begin with an overview of the market. The information in this report has been segmented into many different segments. It also includes the minimum market share during the forecast period by 2025. In addition to this, the information provided is based on information that comes from key players, the competition and their market revenue in the years mentioned.
Global Utilities market is mainly segmented by Type, by source and by Geography. Based on Type, markets are segmented into Industry, Deployment, and Technology. Based on Source, markets are segregated into Energy, Oil and gas, Utilities. Utilities Market, by geography is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has the largest Utilities market. The vast growth of Utilities Market lies in Asia Pacific due to high demand in energy for residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.
The key players in the Utilities market include:
Ecofactor
ABB
C3 Energy
Capgemini
SAP
Oracle
IBM
Tibco Software
Teradata
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Utilities Market, By Type
5.1 Industry
5.2 Deployment
5.3 Technology
6 Global Utilities Market, By Source
6.1 Energy
6.2 Oil and gas
6.2.1 Natural gas
6.2.2 Oil
6.2.3 Nuclear power
6.2.4 Solar
6.2.5 Renewable energy
6.3 Utilities
6.3.1 Water
6.3.2 Electricity
6.3.3 Recycle
6.3.4 Waste
7 Global Utilities Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies
9 Company Profiling
9.1 Ecofactor
9.2 ABB
9.3 C3 Energy
9.4 Capgemini
9.5 SAP
9.6 Oracle
9.7 IBM
9.8 Tibco Software
9.9 Teradata
Continued...
