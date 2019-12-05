SGD Holdings, Ltd. Announces Shareholder Update on Renovations at Dispensary Property in Walsenburg, Colorado

/EIN News/ -- PUEBLO, CO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK: SGDH), a Lessor, Consultant, and Property Manager in the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado, would like to update shareholders on renovations at the dispensary property located in Walsenburg, Colorado.



Delmar Janovec, CEO, states, “The exterior of the building at 601 Hwy 85/87 has undergone a complete makeover. The cinder block walls now have a weather resistant stucco finish and the old roof was replaced. New commercial grade security doors and extra strength security windows have been installed on the entire building. The utility tap for a new sewer line and the connection to the Walsenburg City Water Supply has been completed. San Isabel Electric has completed the installation of an upgraded transformer with a new service line into the building. The surveillance system required by the Colorado MED Board is under contract and the installation process has begun.”

Janovec adds, “The interior of the building had to be completely gutted. We retained the drafting and design firm of Innovative CADD Network to layout the interior of the retail store. We are extremely pleased with the results as we work with the painters and the custom cabinetry company to finish up what will certainly be a very upscale retail dispensary.”

In closing, Janovec says, “When we began this new project, we had high expectations of the end results and I have to say to this point the retail store far exceeds those initial expectations. The C1B True Organics Retail Dispensary will be a very nice flagship location to begin branding the Top Shelf Product being grown and processed at the Category One Botanicals Facility at Colorado Buffalo Ranch. We have not yet set a date for the Grand Opening of the Retail Store but as soon as we have that date we will make the announcement. I would also like to thank shareholders for their patience as we make the vision a reality. There will be much more to come as plans for further execution of our Master Plan come together.”

SGD Holdings, Ltd. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2019, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from acquisitions or actions in development, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this document may also contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to, future capital needs, changes and delays in plans and schedules, or market acceptance. SGD Holdings, Ltd. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

SGD Holdings, Ltd.

Investor Relations

Delmar Janovec

sgdhinfo@gmail.com



