VERUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE 12th ANNUAL LD MICRO MAIN EVENT INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON DECEMBER 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Gaithersburg, MD, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time.



CEO Anshu Bhatnagar and CFO Chris Cutchens will present the Company and will be available for one-on-one meetings for two days, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and Wednesday, December 11, 2019. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your LD Micro representative.

Verus is one of the fastest growing public companies in the food space, with a trailing 12-month revenue increase of 154%. The Company has guided to triple digit year-over-year revenue growth into 2021 and is currently planning for an uplist to a major exchange. Executive management will discuss the Company’s 2020 plan for its most recent acquisition of Nutribrands as well as the Company’s exclusive contract with Major League Baseball for candy and ice cream.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the financial industry’s premier investor conferences, with 275 companies and 1,500 attendees. Additional information about LD Micro is available at www.ldmicro.com .

About Verus International, Inc.

Verus is a global, emerging multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company developing branded product lines in the U.S., South America, and the Middle East. The Company trades on the OTC market (OTCQB: VRUS). Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information is also available at the Company’s website, www.verusfoods.com , and via the official Twitter feed @Verus_Foods and the Big League Foods subsidiary Twitter feed @BigLeagueFoods.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

MKR Group Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Mark Forney

vrus@mkr-group.com



