Connected Car Markets: OTA Update, Navigation, Cybersecurity, Multimedia Streaming, Social Media, e-Call, Autopilot, Home Integration, & Others - Global Forecast to 2027

The "Connected Car Market by Service (OTA Update, Navigation, Cybersecurity, Multimedia Streaming, Social Media, e-Call, Autopilot, Home Integration, & Others), Form, End Market (OE, Aftermarket), Network, Transponder, Hardware, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The connected car market is projected to reach USD 212.7 billion by 2027 from USD 42.6 billion in 2019.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to developments in China and Japan in terms of smart cities infrastructure and increase in demand for connected services. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.



In China, digital giants have stepped into the new field and made considerable progress, including Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, and Tengxun, in addition to numerous high-tech startups focusing on technologies associated with connected cars such as 3D maps, navigation systems, and human-machine interaction (HMI). New prototypes of intelligent connected cars have already been developed, and new models have been mass produced, as seen in the success of Alibaba's RX 5 which is well accepted in the Chinese market.



Some pilot projects of connected cars have also reached L3 and being aimed at L4 in China. The continuous developments in the field of autonomous and connected cars make the Chinese market the most attractive in future.



The connected car market is led by globally established players such as Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), HARMAN (US), Airbiquity (US), and Visteon (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Package Size

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increased Demand for Enhanced User Comfort, Safety, and Convenience

5.4.1.2 Reduction in Fuel Consumption

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure for Proper Functioning of Connected Cars

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Emergence of Various Technologies Such as 5g and Ai

5.4.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Automation in Automotive Sector

5.4.3.3 Developments of Ride Sharing and Mobility Services

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Cybersecurity

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Connected Car Manufacturers

5.5.1 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.6 Connected Car Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)

5.6.1 Global Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 Global Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 Global Market, Pessimistic Scenario

5.7 Product Matrix



6 Connected Car Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Operational Data

6.2.1 Features of Various Major Connected Car Services Offered By OEMs

6.3 Navigation

6.3.1 Growing Demand for Route Tracking and Real-Time Traffic Monitoring Will Boost the Market

6.4 Remote Diagnostics

6.4.1 Need for Reducing Vehicle Downtime and Maintenance Costs Will Fuel the Market

6.5 Multimedia Streaming

6.5.1 Increase in Demand for Entertainment Features to Drive the Market

6.6 Social Media & Other Apps

6.6.1 Extensive Usage of Social Media and Other Apps to Drive the Market

6.7 Ota Updates

6.7.1 Easy Deployment of Software Updates Eliminate the Risk of Recall and Offer Cost Reduction

6.8 On-Road Assistance

6.8.1 Need for Assistance While Driving in Terms of Breakdown and Other Vehicle Health Issues Will Boost the Market

6.9 E-Call & Sos Assistance

6.9.1 Demand for Emergency Services and Safety Regulations Will Drive the Market

6.1 Cybersecurity

6.10.1 Demand for Data Privacy and Security of Information Will Drive Demand

6.11 Remote Operation

6.11.1 Wireless Operations Through Smartphones to Drive Demand

6.12 Collision Warning

6.12.1 Growing Adas Features to Drive the Market

6.13 Auto Parking/Connected Parking

6.13.1 Need for Improved Utilization of Available Parking Spaces Will Drive the Market

6.14 Autopilot

6.14.1 Connected Autonomous Cars to Drive the Market

6.15 Home Integration

6.15.1 Use of Iot in Homes Wil Drive the Market

6.16 Vehicle Management

6.16.1 Increase in Demand for Shared Mobility Will Drive the Market

6.17 Asset Tracking

6.17.1 High Demand for Security and Tracking Facilities By Fleet Operators to Drive the Market



7 Connected Car Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Features of Various Connected Car in Terms of Connectivity Form

7.3 Embedded

7.3.1 Reduction in Prices for Service Plans and Telematics Regulations Will Drive Market

7.4 Tethered

7.4.1 Offering of Basic Internet-Based Infotainment Features Would Restrict the Market

7.5 Integrated

7.5.1 Increase in Risks of Driver Safety Will Lead to Slow Growth of the Market



8 Connected Car Market, By End Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.2.1 Increase in Demand for Safety and Security Services Will Drive the OEM Market

8.3 Aftermarket

8.3.1 Customer Willingness to Pay for Comfort and Safety Services Will Fuel the Aftermarket



9 Connected Car Market, By Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Head Unit

9.2.1 Infotainment Systems Will Drive the Head Unit Market for Connected Cars

9.3 Central Gateway (CGW)

9.3.1 Transformation in Vehicle Network Architecture Will Drive the Market

9.4 Intelligent Antenna

9.4.1 Demand for Small and Powerful Antennas Will Boost the Intelligent Antenna Market

9.5 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

9.5.1 Demand for High Capacity ECU Will Drive the Market in Future

9.6 Telematic Control Unit (TCU)

9.6.1 Ecall Mandate in Europe and Safety and Security Regulations Elsewhere Will Boost the TCU Market

9.7 Keyless Entry Systems

9.7.1 Need for Comfort and Convenience Will Drive the Keyless Entry System Market

9.8 Sensors

9.8.1 Demand for Adas and Autonomous Features Will Drive the Sensor Market



10 Connected Car Market, By Transponder

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Onboard Unit

10.2.1 Demand for Safety and V2v Communication Will Drive the Market

10.3 Roadside Unit

10.3.1 Smart Cities Will Drive the Roadside Unit Market



11 Connected Car Market, By Network

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Operational Data

11.3 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

11.3.1 V2x Communication Will Drive the DSRC Market

11.4 Cellular

11.4.1 Advent of 5g Network Will Drive the Cellular Market

11.4.1.1 4g

11.4.1.2 5g



12 Connected Car Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping - Connected Car Solution Providers

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping : Connected Car Manufacturers

13.6 Right to Win

13.7 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Hardware Providers

14.1.1 Continental

14.1.2 Bosch

14.1.3 Harman

14.1.4 Visteon

14.2 Software Providers

14.2.1 Airbiquity

14.2.2 Cloudmade

14.2.3 Intellias

14.3 OEM Manufacturers

14.3.1 Tesla

14.3.2 Ford Motor Company

14.3.3 Audi

14.4 Network Providers

14.4.1 At&T

14.4.2 Qualcomm

14.4.3 Verizon Communication

14.5 Iot/Mapping Solution Providers

14.5.1 Tomtom

14.5.2 Sierra Wireless

14.6 Others

14.6.1 Panasonic

14.6.2 Tech Mahindra

14.6.3 Microsoft Azure

14.6.4 Zubie

14.6.5 BMW

14.6.6 Daimler

14.6.7 Telefonica

14.6.8 Luxoft



15 Recommendations

15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Connected Car Market

15.2 Embedded Form of Connectivity Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers

15.3 Conclusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6l3cn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

