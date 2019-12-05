Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific food robotics market will reach $1,162.3 million by 2026, grow at a 14.6% CAGR over 2019-2026, remaining the largest regional market across the globe.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country.



For each of the countries and regions, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

SPX Flow Inc.

Stephan Machinery GMBH

Tetra Pak international S.A.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 Asia-Pacific Software Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 Asia-Pacific Service & Support Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Asia-Pacific Articulated Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 Asia-Pacific Cartesian Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 Asia-Pacific SCARA Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 Asia-Pacific Delta Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.8 Asia-Pacific Market of Other Food Robotics 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Payload

5.1 Market Overview by Payload

5.2 Asia-Pacific Low Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

5.3 Asia-Pacific Medium Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026

5.4 Asia-Pacific High Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Palletizing and Depalletizing 2015-2026

6.3 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Packaging and Repacking 2015-2026

6.4 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Pick and Place 2015-2026

6.5 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Processing 2015-2026

6.6 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Cutting and Slicing 2015-2026

6.7 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Dairy Products 2015-2026

7.3 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Meat and Seafood 2015-2026

7.4 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Bakery and Confectionary 2015-2026

7.5 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Fruits and Vegetable 2015-2026

7.6 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Brewery and Beverage 2015-2026

7.7 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Other End-users 2015-2026



8 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.2 Japan

8.3 China

8.4 Taiwan

8.5 India

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Rest of APAC Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Key News

9.3 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



