Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific food robotics market will reach $1,162.3 million by 2026, grow at a 14.6% CAGR over 2019-2026, remaining the largest regional market across the globe.
The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country.
For each of the countries and regions, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players:
- ABB Ltd.
- Alfa Laval AB
- Comau S.p.A
- Denso Corporation
- Fanuc Corp.
- Feldmeier Equipment Inc.
- GEA Group AG
- IMA Group
- John Bean Technologies Corporation
- Krones AG
- KUKA (Midea Group)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
- Paul Mueller Company
- Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
- Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.
- SPX Flow Inc.
- Stephan Machinery GMBH
- Tetra Pak international S.A.
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Offering
3.1 Market Overview by Offering
3.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026
3.3 Asia-Pacific Software Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026
3.4 Asia-Pacific Service & Support Market of Food Robotics 2015-2026
4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Robot Type
4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type
4.2 Asia-Pacific Articulated Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
4.3 Asia-Pacific Cartesian Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
4.4 Asia-Pacific SCARA Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
4.5 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
4.6 Asia-Pacific Delta Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
4.7 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
4.8 Asia-Pacific Market of Other Food Robotics 2015-2026
5 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Payload
5.1 Market Overview by Payload
5.2 Asia-Pacific Low Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
5.3 Asia-Pacific Medium Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
5.4 Asia-Pacific High Payload Food Robotics Market 2015-2026
6 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Application
6.1 Market Overview by Application
6.2 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Palletizing and Depalletizing 2015-2026
6.3 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Packaging and Repacking 2015-2026
6.4 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Pick and Place 2015-2026
6.5 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Processing 2015-2026
6.6 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Cutting and Slicing 2015-2026
6.7 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026
7 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by End-user
7.1 Market Overview by End-user
7.2 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Dairy Products 2015-2026
7.3 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Meat and Seafood 2015-2026
7.4 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Bakery and Confectionary 2015-2026
7.5 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Fruits and Vegetable 2015-2026
7.6 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Brewery and Beverage 2015-2026
7.7 Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market in Other End-users 2015-2026
8 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country
8.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.2 Japan
8.3 China
8.4 Taiwan
8.5 India
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Rest of APAC Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 Key News
9.3 Company Profiles
10 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management
10.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market
10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
