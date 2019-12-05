ChromaDex and Matakana Announce Expanded Retail Partnership in Australia & New Zealand

ChromaDex and Matakana Health commit to continued sales growth in Oceania, following approval from Australian regulatory body

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today the expansion of its partnership with Matakana Health (MHL) until early 2023, which will now include Australia in its territory. On Monday, ChromaDex announced the receipt of approval of nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR, or Niagen®) as an ingredient in listed Complementary Medicines from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).



MHL is an established dietary supplement manufacturer and distributor in New Zealand with national and Australian distribution in both online and offline channels. The company has more than 90 lines of organic and superfood products.

“Matakana successfully launched Tru Niagen® in New Zealand in 2018,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We look forward to building on that momentum together as we expand into Australia.”

“We are excited to be expanding our relationship with ChromaDex in Oceania. Tru Niagen has been taken up by New Zealanders with great enthusiasm, and we expect to see the same level of excitement and adoption of this groundbreaking product from Australians in 2020,” says Matakana Health CEO Kevin Glucina.

Tru Niagen is a breakthrough supplement proven to increase your NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels which stimulate cellular energy production and support cellular repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related declines in overall health. NAD precursors such as nicotinamide riboside (NR) have been the subject of rigorous preclinical safety and toxicology studies laying the groundwork for the published clinical studies that demonstrate safety and efficacy.

NIAGEN® is the only commercially available NR which has twice been successfully reviewed under U.S. Food & Drug Association's (FDA) new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification requirement and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (GRAS). In August, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) issued a positive opinion on Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) as a novel food ingredient for use in a food supplement; in November, the European Commission voted in favor of listing nicotinamide riboside chloride as a novel food.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com .

For more information on Matakana Health and its products, visit www.matakanasuperfoods.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Media Contact:

Alex Worsham, Senior Director of Global Corporate Communications

310-388-6706 ext. 689

alexw@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:

Brianna Gerber, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations

949-419-0288 ext. 127

briannag@chromadex.com



