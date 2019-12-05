CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

CURE CEO to discuss company’s expanded technology platform and pharmaceutical pipeline

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 9:45 AM PST/ 12:45 PM ET at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. The conference will be held December 10-12, 2019. CEO Rob Davidson will be presenting and meeting with investors.



“CURE is seeing an acceleration in contract manufacturing of wellness products using our advanced oral delivery technologies,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “We are also doubling down on our pharmaceutical pipeline, with a focus on 505(b)(2) assets.”

Davidson will share an update on the company’s 2019 accomplishments, new product pipeline, partnerships and market demand. He will be expanding on CURE Pharmaceutical’s new CUREForm™ technology and strategy to catapult forward its 505(b)(2) pharmaceutical program.



The conference will feature 275 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space and have 1,500 attendees. View CURE Pharmaceutical’s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CURR .

If you would like to schedule a meeting with CURE Pharmaceutical, please contact Paulo Acuna at pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com .

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of CUREform™, a patented and proprietary oral delivery platform that includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today and CUREpods™, a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



Media Contact:

Paulo Acuna

pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com

310-824-9000



