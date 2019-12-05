Makro’s Customers Now Engage and Experience Instant Customer Care by Connecting with the Retailer Directly on WhatsApp

Makro announced today shoppers at its 22 South African outlets and busy online store will now experience instant customer care and service by directly connecting with the retailer on WhatsApp. Impressive features available in Makro’s chat offering include tracking orders, viewing current catalogues, accessing a digital store card, locating nearby stores, and having frequently asked questions (FAQs) instantly answered in chat on WhatsApp.

Makro receives numerous customer enquiries daily, and a chat channel on WhatsApp was the obvious solution to provide accessible and seamless customer communication.

“Customers will now access the information they want, when they want it, without having to endure a lengthy phone call or escalate potential queries,” said Kerry Ho, Makro’s head of digital marketing. Lazo Karapanagiotidis, Makro’s head of digital innovation, added “This bold step towards the future of customer service ensures customers have the best experience on their own terms. The addition and implementation of exciting functions in WhatsApp aligns with Makro’s mission to help our customers fulfil their aspiration of living better lives, running better businesses, and saving time and money.”

Makro's Intelligent Assistant (iA) was developed by Feersum Engine, a product that allows brands to connect with their consumers on the device of their choice. Feersum Engine's human-centered approach enables the company to constantly improve the Makro user experience and add features to the messaging service on WhatsApp.

To enable WhatsApp integration, Makro worked with global chat commerce leader Clickatell (https://www.Clickatell.com/), known for pioneering commerce in the chat space and responsible for many industry firsts.

“Retail currently is one of the most competitive environments and ensuring customer satisfaction must be the number one priority for business leaders in this sector. The Makro team already has shown themselves to be trailblazers, ensuring they can meet and engage with their customers on the platforms of their choice,” said Clickatell founder and CEO Pieter de Villiers. “Digital transformation will ensure sustainable growth, and we are looking forward to developing our partnership with Makro as they continue on this exciting path.”

Customers can connect with Makro directly on WhatsApp by adding 0860 300 999 as a WhatsApp contact, scanning the QR code below, or via this link http://bit.ly/2LoNB78.

Media Contacts: Welisa Nene Makro Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Manager Email: Welisa.nene@makro.co.za

Andrea Mahoney Clickatell Director Marketing Communication Email: Andrea.Mahoney@Clickatell.com

About Makro: Makro (https://www.Makro.co.za/), a part of Massmart, has evolved in the retail space from a stalwart warehouse chain, having opened its first store in 1971, to now being able to offer customers a convenient online shopping hub.

A total of 22 Makro stores trade in South Africa, offering general merchandise, food and liquor, plus bringing convenience and affordability to local households and businesses. With the ecommerce addition to Makro’s digital offering, customers can now enjoy its deals and value-added services across a broader reach of locations.

Makro's extensive online shopping range includes the majority of items a customer would expect to find in any Makro store and carries with it the same ethos it has always maintained. Makro operates under a low cost/ low margin trading philosophy, enabling it to deliver quality merchandise at competitive prices.

About Clickatell: Clickatell (https://www.Clickatell.com/) is powering chat commerce by making communicating with a brand and purchasing its products or services within chat apps like WhatsApp and Facebook the new “business as usual.” Founded in 2000, the company is a market leader in B2C messaging and enables startups, small to medium businesses, and global enterprises to connect, engage, and transact with their customers globally. Clickatell’s platforms and solutions help brands reach over 85 percent of the world’s population (http://bit.ly/33PFwyZ), across more than 1,000 mobile network providers and multiple mobile channels. Visit http://bit.ly/33PFwyZ for more information on how Clickatell unlocks possibilities.



