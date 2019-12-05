Lift & Co. begins to expand into the United States through partnership with Enlighten

Strategic partnership with Enlighten will bring Lift & Co. access to US retailers and product data in 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. (“Lift & Co.” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is pleased to announce a partnership with Enlighten, a leading technology provider in the cannabis industry, that will expedite the development of Lift & Co.’s US product listings site, slated for launch in early 2020. The licensing partnership agreement is for a minimum of 24 months from November 25, 2019.



This partnership will allow Lift & Co. to leverage years of product and data insights aggregated by Enlighten, enabling the development of a market-leading, comprehensive marketplace of legal US cannabis products on the Lift.co platform.

“With this partnership, we are strategically poised to replicate the success of our Canadian platform for the legal cannabis market in the United States,” said Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “We are excited to work with a technology- and education-first organization like Enlighten in the development of our cannabis review site for US consumers.”

According to its Chief Information Officer, Jeff Such, “Enlighten has closely followed Lift & Co.’s ascension to the forefront of the Canadian cannabis industry, engaging consumers with expertly crafted content while providing brands and operators with invaluable data-driven insights. We are thrilled to partner with such a respected platform as they enter the US market.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Cohesion, Lift & Co.’s consumer insights platform which draws from the millions of cannabis consumer and budtender data points accumulated through verified strain reviews, purchase receipts and brand research, and Cohesion Consumer Segments – powered by Nielsen , an industry-first cannabis consumer profiling and segmentation tool. The presence of US cannabis products will drive US user traffic to Lift.co and position the Company to launch US versions of its lift.co and CannSell platforms with direct marketing in over 1,000 retail locations. The footprint enables Lift & Co. to engage US consumers and budtenders and in turn offer insights on the US market through the Cohesion platform.

This summer, Lift & Co. made its first announcement for market expansion into the United States through a partnership with Marijuana Business Daily to collaborate on US and Canadian cannabis conferences. Representatives from Lift & Co. will be available at MJBizCon Las Vegas this December 11-13.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

About Enlighten:

Enlighten is a leading technology provider in the cannabis industry, bringing cutting edge retail technology and media solutions to more than 1,200 customers across the U.S. and Canada. One of the longest-tenured and most well-funded companies within cannabis, Enlighten’s multi-faceted ecosystem touches tens of millions of consumers. With its education-forward approach, Enlighten helps partners grow their brands and build relationships with customers through a variety of solutions that reach the largest possible cannabis-focused audiences as the company serves more than two billion ad impressions per year.

For more information about Enlighten please visit getenlightened.io

