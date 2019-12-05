RTI Receives Platinum Rating in 2019 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

Leading Industrial IoT Connectivity Framework, RTI Connext® DDS Secure, Earns Prestigious Military and Aerospace Industry Recognition

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, announced that RTI Connext® DDS Secure has been recognized as a Platinum honoree by the 2019 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards.



Connext DDS Secure is the first standards-based connectivity framework that delivers a robust set of data-centric security capabilities, including authentication, access control, encryption, data tagging and logging. Connext DDS Secure protects a wide range of large-scale military and aerospace environments, including single level and multi-level secure systems that need to protect data-in-motion from multiple agencies, services, and coalition partners.

Connext DDS Secure frees military and aerospace systems designers, integrators, and end users to focus on rapidly deploying high-value applications. It offers an affordable, flexible, dynamic and proven security framework while also delivering real-time performance. These capabilities enable users to choose between non-secured, signed and encrypted data to meet any range of military and aerospace network performance needs without additional software development.

“On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Real-Time Innovations on their Platinum-level honoree status,” said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor in Chief, John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”

“Securing critical infrastructure in military and aerospace systems can be extraordinarily challenging,” said Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director of Aerospace and Defense at RTI. “Connext DDS Secure enables the rapid protection of today’s network systems that scale from the edge-to-cloud. RTI is honored to be recognized by Military & Aerospace Electronics in our efforts to provide system architects with solutions like Connext DDS Secure that help overcome these challenges.”

Learn more about RTI Connext DDS Secure here .

Read more about RTI's work within the Aerospace and Defense industry here .



About Military & Aerospace Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications.

Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.

