Golden Predator Announces Chief Operating Officer to Implement Brewery Creek Mine Restart in Canada’s Yukon

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce Mr. Michael (Mike) Maslowski has commenced his position, effective December 2, 2019 as Chief Operating Officer. Mike will lead the mine development team and is charged with advancing the Brewery Creek Mine, located near Dawson City in Canada’s Yukon, through development towards planned operations. Mike previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Golden Predator from 2011 to 2014 and his familiarity with the project will enable the fully licensed Brewery Creek to advance quickly once a production decision has been made based on the ongoing Feasibility Study.



Mr. Maslowski will coordinate and manage all the Company's construction, mine development and activities at the Brewery Creek Mine. In addition, he will oversee the continuing expansion of the project through aggressive mine site exploration, environmental studies, permitting and future development. Mike will lead a skilled and experienced team with proven abilities to develop and operate restarts of heap leach operations in California and mines across North America.

"With Mike now in the position of Chief Operating Officer we have completed our mine development team and have the right people in place to advance projects like Brewery Creek into development and operations," said Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer. "The collective skills of the team provide 100 years of development and operations experience with a significant northern component. Mike is joined by James Hesketh, a proven operator of heap leach operations and Yukon based projects plus Robin Fraser skilled in Yukon projects, materials management and metallurgy.”

Golden Predator Mining Management Team

Michael Maslowski, Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Maslowski is a geological engineer with a career in the mineral resource industry spanning more than 35 years in exploration, engineering, underground and open pit mining design and operation in the Americas and East Africa. Mr. Maslowski previously worked with Golden Predator from 2011 to 2014 as Vice President of Exploration and then Chief Operating Officer, expanding the Brewery Creek heap leach recoverable oxide resource more than 5 fold in 3 years and directing the Brewery Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment Study of 2014. Since 2017 he has been the Technical Services Superintendent for Teck Washington Inc. at their Pend Oreille mine in NE Washington State, an underground lead-zinc mine. Prior to 2011, he was with Coeur d’Alene Mines for ten years in numerous positions including Director of Exploration and Assistant General Manager of the Palmarejo Mine in Mexico. He was the team leader for the discovery of the Diamond Hill Mine for Pegasus Gold then was responsible for advancing the mine into production. Mike is a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) and the American Institute of Professional Geologists. He holds a B. S. in Geological Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

James Hesketh M.Sc. MMSA | Engineering

James Hesketh has 35 years’ experience in open pit heap leach operations and management. His strong background in mining finance, mine engineering, development and operations includes senior positions with Atna Resources Ltd, Canyon Resources Corporation, NM Rothschild & Sons (Denver) Inc., Cyprus Amax Minerals Company, Pincock Allen & Holt, Inc., and Dresser Industries Inc. He brings previous knowledge of the operations of the Brewery Creek Mine where he headed up the economic evaluation of the project for Rothschild’s. One of the few engineers with actual year-round commercial operational experience in the Yukon, he operated an open pit barite mine and processing plant in the SE Yukon during the 1980s. He is qualified to assist with mineral valuation, financial and mining costing, infrastructure and project management. He holds a B.S. in Mining Engineering and a M.S. in Mineral Economics, both from the Colorado School of Mines.

Robin Fraser | Mining & Metallurgy

Robin Fraser and his team at Canadian Northern Mining Corp. have completed many mining construction, operation & maintenance projects worldwide and provide expert personnel, detailed evaluations and optimization plans. Joining Golden Predator initially to enhance and optimize the Company’s bulk sample processing plant, Robin and team will expand their involvement, working towards the restart of the Company’s Brewery Creek Mine. Canadian Northern Mining has an established track record in early design, construction, start up and day to day operations. They will continue providing processing plant management, operations, maintenance and laboratory services for the 3 Aces bulk sampling project.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities, under its valid Quartz Mining and Water Licenses, in Canada’s Yukon. With established resources grading over 1.0 g/t Gold and low capex to production in a safe first world jurisdiction, Brewery Creek has a clear path to production as an economically and environmentally known project. Optimization studies are progressing to enhance the already positive multi-phase project economics described in the 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment. Drilling continues to expand the open-ended resources and untested targets across the 180 km2 brownfield property located 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon. The Company has a Socio Economic Accord with the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation.(1) (2)

At the 3 Aces project, Golden Predator continues to expand on discoveries of native gold in quartz veins while ongoing bulk sampling and processing at the 50 tpd Company-owned processing plant has demonstrated gold recoveries of over 85% using a chemical-free process. This green gold provides the gold for the mintage of .9999 gold coins from the Yukon Mint™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Predator.

