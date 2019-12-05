Apollo Global Management Appoints Tetsuji Okamoto to Head Private Equity Business in Japan

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced the appointment of Tetsuji Okamoto as a Partner, Head of Japan, leading Apollo Private Equity’s efforts in Japan. Mr. Okamoto will play a lead role in building Apollo’s Private Equity business in Japan, including originating and executing deals and identifying cross-platform opportunities. He will report to Steve Martinez, Senior Partner, Head of Asia Pacific, and will begin in this newly created role on December 9, 2019.



“This appointment and the new role we’ve created is a reflection of the importance we place on Japan and the opportunities we see in the wider region for growth and diversification,” Apollo’s Co-Presidents, Scott Kleinman and James Zelter said in a joint statement.

“Tetsuji’s addition signals Apollo’s meaningful long-term commitment to expanding its presence in the Japanese market, which we view as a key area of investment focus as we seek to build value and drive growth for Japanese corporations and our investors and limited partners,” Mr. Martinez added.

Mr. Okamoto, 39, brings more than 17 years of industry experience to the Apollo platform and the Private Equity investing team. Most recently, Mr. Okamoto was a Managing Director at Bain Capital, where he was a member of the Asia Pacific Private Equity team for eleven years, responsible for overseeing execution processes for new deals and existing portfolio companies in Japan. At Bain Capital he was also a leader on the Capital Markets team covering Asia.

Prior to Bain Capital, Mr. Okamoto was a Vice President at Ripplewood Holdings where he executed Japan private equity investments in the auto, consumer, and technology industries. He began his career as a member of the Investment Banking division at Merrill Lynch Japan. Mr. Okamoto graduated magna cum laude from Yale University with a BS in Computer Science and BA in Economics.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $323 billion as of September 30, 2019 in private equity, credit and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

