Benevity Expands Market-Leading CSR Platform to Mobile, Enabling More Inclusive, In-the-Moment Giving

Benevity Mobile App Empowers People to Do Good Anytime, Anywhere

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced the next evolution of its platform with the launch of the Benevity mobile app. Free to Benevity clients and available now for iOS and Android, the app allows companies to expand their CSR programs and forge deeper and more inclusive connections with their employees, empowering their people to do more good in the moment. Through the Benevity app, people can engage with causes they care about, anytime, anywhere they are inspired.



According to a recent study from Global Workplace Analytics, remote work is on the rise, growing 44 percent in the last five years and a staggering 159 percent since 2005, while a 2018 Emergence Capital report categorized 80 percent of the global workforce as "deskless," working in industries like construction, manufacturing, agriculture, retail and healthcare. Employers have an increasingly important challenge to tackle—how to engage all their people, including remote and desktop workers, in a unified corporate culture that delivers a sense of meaning, purpose and belonging.

The Benevity app gives employers a powerful way to include all of their people in giving, volunteering and other company-wide CSR or purpose-driven initiatives aimed at making a social impact, whether employees are based at their company’s headquarters or working in stores, field offices, home offices and other remote locations. Through the app, more people can take advantage of all the Benevity platform has to offer—donate to favorite charities, respond to in-the-moment events like natural disasters, log volunteer hours and track positive actions, seeing the impact they are making—all from their phone or other mobile device, in real-time.

“By engaging more people, more often in Goodness—no matter where they are located—companies can make their CSR programs and purpose-driven initiatives more experiential and inclusive for everyone, strengthening employee engagement and retention,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “With the addition of mobile, our clients now have another way to empower their people to support causes they care about, which in turn helps to create a workplace culture distinguished by meaning, engagement and a passion to make the world better. It’s an essential and logical next step in the evolution of our platform.”

Through the Benevity app, users can engage with Goodness, learn about activities and causes, and measure their impact in a variety of ways:

Donate when they feel inspired – Whether it’s a disaster that hits the headlines, a personal experience that sparks a desire to make a difference or attendance at an event of some kind, the Benevity app enables people to support the causes they care about—with or without corporate matching funds—in the moment, through payroll deduction, credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or their Benevity Giving Account rewards.

Whether it’s a disaster that hits the headlines, a personal experience that sparks a desire to make a difference or attendance at an event of some kind, the Benevity app enables people to support the causes they care about—with or without corporate matching funds—in the moment, through payroll deduction, credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or their Benevity Giving Account rewards. Track volunteer time at an event – No more forgetting to track volunteer time after the fact. With the Benevity app, it’s easy for employees to track their volunteer hours, in real-time, while participating in an event.

No more forgetting to track volunteer time after the fact. With the Benevity app, it’s easy for employees to track their volunteer hours, in real-time, while participating in an event. Take action with Missions – Benevity’s Missions solution encourages people to learn about and take positive actions to make the world better in their daily lives—like riding a bike to work, reducing plastic waste, reducing unconscious bias or making meetings more inclusive. With the Benevity app, users can access and engage with Missions on the spot, so that they can track the impact of their actions in real-time.

Benevity’s Missions solution encourages people to learn about and take positive actions to make the world better in their daily lives—like riding a bike to work, reducing plastic waste, reducing unconscious bias or making meetings more inclusive. With the Benevity app, users can access and engage with Missions on the spot, so that they can track the impact of their actions in real-time. Discover more opportunities to do good – With mobile access to Benevity’s Trending Now and Popular Causes content, people can discover more ways to respond to events as they are happening. Featured, targeted content also engages them in company goodness initiatives year-round, whether local fundraisers, disaster relief campaigns or signature corporate programs.

With mobile access to Benevity’s Trending Now and Popular Causes content, people can discover more ways to respond to events as they are happening. Featured, targeted content also engages them in company goodness initiatives year-round, whether local fundraisers, disaster relief campaigns or signature corporate programs. Track impact – People are more apt to engage when they see the impact of their actions. With quick access to their Personal Impact Card, people can view stats on the impact they’re making and keep tabs on matching donation and rewards balances.

Built to meet the highest privacy and security standards, the Benevity app is GDPR compliant and doesn’t store sensitive data. Visit the Benevity website to learn more .

About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering, community investment and purpose-driven actions. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 12 million users around the world, Benevity has processed almost 4 billion dollars in donations and 23 million hours of volunteering time this year to almost 200,000 charities worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4653c17-ea3a-44ec-83ce-af8f04ad3e01

