AAON Honored as One of Oklahoma Magazine’s Great Companies to Work For

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ) a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it has been named one of Oklahoma Magazine’s Great Companies to Work For. Companies are selected by Oklahoma Magazine utilizing a variety of resources, including an online application process, a survey of the state’s largest private-sector employers and commercial and public-sector studies and surveys.



AAON employs more than 2,000 people at its Tulsa headquarters and manufacturing facility, and is a top 40 employer for the Tulsa area. Robust benefits offered at AAON include health insurance with 175% health savings account match, a 401(k) plan with 175% match up to 6% of pay, quarterly profit sharing for all employees, paid time off and paid holidays and tuition assistance/reimbursement.

AAON also announced that the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Eastern Oklahoma, in recognition of the company’s many corporate citizenship efforts, recently presented AAON with a Spirit of Philanthropy Award.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions. We strive to be the employer of choice in the communities in which we operate,” said Scott Asbjornson, Vice President and CFO, AAON. “We are committed to hiring, retaining and promoting a diverse workforce while advancing a culture of inclusion in which each team member is valued for their ideas, identities, experiences and talents.”

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Contact: Stephanie Cameron

AAON, Inc.

918-688-9796

stephaniec@aaon.com





