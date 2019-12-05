Auxly Clears Key Milestones for Phase Two Cannabis Product Sales: Agreements in Place and Listings Secured for Derivative Product Sales Across Canada Beginning December 16

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with every Canadian province (except Quebec) to commence sales of cannabis 2.0 products (extracts, edibles and topicals) and has secured in excess of 250 listings in the aggregate for its vape, chocolate and chewable products across nine provinces. This development, following the Company’s submission to Health Canada of new product notifications for 83 derivative cannabis products announced in October, means that Auxly will be ready to sell vapes, chocolates and chewables beginning December 16 when the sale of those products becomes legally permitted. These new product formats will be added to the oil-based products in bottle and spray formats that the Company recently began shipping for sale in certain provinces, all of which are produced at Auxly’s wholly owned, state-of-the-art, 52,000 square foot facility, Dosecann.



“This is a major milestone for us,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “Our team has been working toward the launch of our derivative product portfolio for over 20 months and seeing the hugely positive reactions to our thoughtfully developed brands and products from provincial purchasers, our distribution partner, Kindred, and consumer focus groups has been immensely satisfying and motivating for the entire Auxly family. It is a huge accomplishment to be ready for commercialization on day one, right across the country – it speaks to the talent and dedication of our people and our organization-wide focus on winning in the cannabis 2.0 market. We are very much looking forward to bringing our branded cannabis products to Canadian consumers from coast to coast and we are committed to winning consumer confidence and trust through the quality, consistency and efficacy of our products."

Led by Dosecann’s Chief Product Innovation Officer Peter Crooks, founder and former CEO of Canada’s Smartest Kitchen, the Company has formulated what it believes will be some of the highest quality and best tasting cannabis chocolates and chewables available to consumers anywhere in the world. Together with Peter and his team, Auxly is committed to being a category leader in cannabis 2.0 by leveraging the powerful combination of Dosecann and its clinical capabilities at KGK Science to bring consumers new and innovative product formats backed by research and science.

Similarly, the Company is confident that its branded vape products, produced using quality hardware tuned specifically to Auxly’s proprietary in-house formulations and made using Dosecann's validated processes, will provide Canadian consumers with a differentiated and unique user experience. Like all of Auxly’s derivative products, its vapes have been developed with consumer safety at the heart of the product development process. The Company has gone above and beyond applicable regulatory requirements with both its hardware and its formulations to earn the trust of Canadian consumers.

The Company’s launch of 2.0 derivative products will be sold under the Kolab, Foray and Dosecann brands. Auxly anticipates launching tablet, capsule and lozenge formats beginning the first half of 2020 and topical formats in Q3 of 2020, and entering the Quebec market as soon as required regulatory approvals have been obtained.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

