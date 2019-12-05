Watchfire Signs to Showcase Ignite Sports Software at NADC 2019

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Ill., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs , a manufacturer of video displays and virtual scoreboards for stadiums and arenas, will showcase its displays for indoor and outdoor sports, along with its Ignite Sports content management software at the National Athletic Directors Conference & Exhibit, December 13-17 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Md. Click to Tweet.



Watchfire sports displays and Ignite Sports software will be displayed and demonstrated at booth 742.

Watchfire sports displays are used across the United States in professional and high school stadiums and arenas. Watchfire signs are engineered for a variety of venues, including indoor arenas requiring center hung displays, and all-weather, outdoor sports stadiums. Their rapid refresh rates, high-contrast LEDs, wide-angle viewing and control room integration bring a professional experience to fans of all sports.

Ignite Sports software delivers professional level sports entertainment to any facility with a Watchfire video display or virtual scoreboard. Software functions include a built-in scoreboard editor that bolsters branding for the home team and can be customized for each game or event. Ignite Sports makes it easy to alter timing and scoreboard information, accommodating different sports and all levels of athletic play, from amateur to professional. In addition to a built-in scoreboard editor, Ignite Sports seamlessly integrates scores, timing, live video, crowd prompts and advertising with a drag and drop interface.

“Fans and sponsors increasingly expect a digital experience even at the high school level,” said Hunter Orme, Sales Development Representative, with Watchfire Signs. “Watchfire sports displays, coupled with Ignite Sports software, make it easy to post professional looking content that engages spectators.”

Ignite Sports is an all-in-one scoring, editing, and entertainment software system that can be used by professionals, and is still easy enough for students and volunteers to operate. Ignite Sports also makes sponsorships and advertising easy. Drag and drop playlists and one-button media importer make it easy to manage graphics and videos, including ads.

“We’ve seen a number of schools install a Watchfire video scoreboard and recoup the cost of the investment within a few months from sponsorships and advertising,” said Orme.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs offers the best-looking, most reliable video displays and virtual scoreboards, which help sports’ facilities boost fan experiences and generate revenue. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED displays, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED displays in operation worldwide. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.



Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300

lmuskin@teamclarus.com



Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.