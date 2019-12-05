Xebec Enters California Dairy RNG Market with Maas Energy Works

/EIN News/ -- - Marks the launch of Xebec’s Biostream™ systems -

MONTREAL, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions announced today that it signed a letter of intent on December 4th, 2019, with Maas Energy Works (“MEW”) for five Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) systems. Four of these systems will use Xebec’s innovative small-scale containerized Biostream™ upgrading solution.

The Biostream units are fully containerized and automated systems with a 62 to 280 SCFM (100 to 450 NCMH) capacity to convert biogas into 98+% pure biomethane, with 99+% methane recovery. The system is flexible and reliable with a 40 to 100% turn-down. One of the system options includes an integrated CNG Fuel Dispenser.



Maas Energy Works was looking for a solution that would support the production of renewable natural gas from biogas streams generated from animal waste on small dairy farms located throughout California. They discovered this innovative, affordable solution developed by Xebec that meets the needs of farmers while adhering to the strict California “Rule 30” specifications for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Xebec will supply dairy farmers with an initial four (4) Biostream™ container systems, each with a 280 SCFM capacity. With additional included options, they could produce more than 80 million standard cubic feet (SCF) of pure biomethane annually. This renewable natural gas will be injected into the California gas grid, significantly reducing the State’s carbon footprint while providing a substantial revenue stream for the farmers who proudly support climate change action.

As part of the LOI, Xebec will also supply another, more substantial unit with a 1500 SCFM capacity for a site located in the Western region of the United States.

Project delivery dates are throughout 2020.

Quotes:

“Maas Energy Works has completed a detailed Technical and Commercial evaluation of different biogas upgrading technologies for our customers in California and found that Xebec’s unique BGX Biostream™ is a perfect fit for our farmers’ requirements to purify small biogas flows using one of the most cost-effective, compact solutions in the industry today.”

- Daryl Maas, President, Maas Energy Works

“Almost ten years ago, we began a clean energy journey in California with a demonstration plant that would successfully test our biogas upgrading solutions against the newly formed “Rule 30” specifications. With the fight against climate change dramatically escalating, we have been innovating ever since. I’m pleased that we can act now with technology solutions and the experience to answer many different needs for decarbonizing our future.”

- Dr. Prabhu Rao, COO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol XEBEF. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.

About Maas Energy Works

Maas Energy Works has served as the lead developer on 25 new or upgraded dairy digester facilities that currently process manure from over 30 farms making them the most experienced dairy digester developer on the west coast. Maas Energy Works (MEW) coordinates project teams, designs, schedules, permits, grants, and utilities, while selecting equipment and contractors custom to the dairy facility. The company also operates the digesters and monetizes the biogas and all of its environmental attributes. Over the last 12 years of working in the dairy biogas industry, MEW has built an affiliated team of over 50 full time digester experts, plus a network of strategic partner companies that have a familiar, collaborative working relationship that is unequaled in the industry, enabling projects to move rapidly, avoid unnecessary costs, and provide a high quality and reliable outcome. MEW’s history of timely construction and continual operational performance is unparalleled in the industry and is critical to realizing “Renewable Energy that Works.”. For more information, www.maasenergy.com.

