rideOS adds Mapping and Automotive Technologies Industry Leaders, Brian McClendon & Ralf Lenninger, to Advisory Board

The Industry Leaders Will Lend Their Expertise on Mapping & Automotive Technologies, Software Architecture, and Engineering as rideOS Continues its Expansion into the European Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rideOS , a technology platform designed to accelerate the safe, global rollout of next-generation transportation fleets, today announced the addition of leading mapping and automotive visionaries Brian McClendon and Ralf Lenninger to its advisory board. The industry pioneers join at a time when rideOS is rapidly expanding its presence in the European market. Since it opened an office in Berlin in early 2018, the company has been growing their engineering and business units across Europe. Earlier this year, rideOS launched its Ridehail API Platform , which is gaining traction worldwide.



“I’m both excited and grateful to have these two industry giants join the rideOS advisory board,” said Justin Ho, co-founder and CEO of rideOS. “I know that together we’ll be able to make ridehailing accessible to people worldwide and continue on the path towards creating a safe environment for autonomous vehicles.”

Brian McClendon has built a career as an entrepreneur and technical leader in geographic information systems (GIS). In 2004, his digital mapping startup, Keyhole, was acquired by Google and became the foundation for Google Earth. During a 10-year tenure at Google, he became the vice president of Google Maps, Earth, and Street View. McClendon joined Uber in 2015 as vice president of Mapping and most recently stepped down to return to his hometown in Kansas to become a research professor at the University of Kansas.

“rideOS is building the technology that is going to accelerate the safe, global rollout of next-generation transportation fleets and I am excited to be joining the team as an advisor,” said McClendon. “Having led mapping and self-driving unit teams at Uber and Google, it’s incredible to see the technology for autonomous vehicles progress and I am confident that rideOS will be pivotal in leading the industry.”

Ralf Lenninger is a senior executive at one of the largest German-based automotive technology suppliers and former CEO of their Intelligent Transport Solutions. He has cultivated deep automotive expertise in the more than forty years he’s worked in the industry. Lenninger joined Siemens Infineon division as a development and application engineer in 1984 and served many roles within automotive technology for the company over the years.

“I have been admiring rideOS’ work in taking on one of the most daunting traffic and congestion challenges facing cities: developing sophisticated APIs such as dispatch, fleet rebalancing, and routing, which will enable cities to become more efficient and profitable,” said Lenninger. “Now, I am eager to join their advisory board to help them with their global expansion, starting with Europe, and building the digital infrastructure needed to ensure safer roads that will inevitably be shared between human-driven and self-driving vehicles.”

For more information about rideOS and to start using the platform today, visit https://rideos.ai .

About rideOS

rideOS designs and builds next generation marketplace and mapping services that can be utilized by ridehailing companies, OEMs, logistics providers, and governments to operate on-demand transportation services for both self-driving and human-operated fleets. rideOS's mission is to accelerate the safe, global roll-out of next generation transport. For more information about rideOS, visit https://rideos.ai .

PR Contact

Morgan Mathis for rideOS

rideos@highwirepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.