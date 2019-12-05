Evelo Biosciences Appoints Juan Andres to Board of Directors

Industry veteran brings expertise in manufacturing, R&D, and operations from leadership roles at Novartis, Eli Lilly, and Moderna

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced the appointment of biopharmaceutical industry veteran Juan Andres to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Juan to our Board during an important time in Evelo’s growth,” said David Epstein, Chairman of the Evelo Board of Directors. “As a recognized global leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, Juan’s extensive experience in technical development, manufacturing, and quality further strengthens Evelo’s Board as the company continues to expand its pipeline and move multiple monoclonal microbial candidates through clinical development.”

Mr. Andres is currently Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer at Moderna, Inc. Prior to joining Moderna, he was the Global Head of Technical Operations at Novartis. Previously, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis, including Group Quality Head, Global Head of Technical Research and Development, and Global Pharmaceutical Operations Head. Prior to Novartis, Mr. Andres worked at Eli Lilly & Co. in a variety of senior manufacturing, production, and quality roles in the United States, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, and Spain. Mr. Andres is currently on the Board of Directors at Avantor, Inc. Mr. Andres holds a master’s degree in Pharmacy from Alcala de Henares University in Madrid, Spain and completed an advanced development program at London Business School.

“This is an exciting time to join Evelo’s Board, given the advancements in the company’s clinical programs, including the planned initiation of the Phase 2 trial for EDP1815 in psoriasis early next year,” said Mr. Andres. “I look forward to working with the Evelo leadership team to help them realize their mission and vision.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on cells in the small intestine with systemic therapeutic effects. These cells in the small intestine play a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. They have been observed in pre-clinical models to have systemic dose-dependent effects, modulating multiple clinically validated pathways. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has three product candidates, EDP1815 and EDP1066 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

Contact

Evelo Biosciences

Jessica Cotrone, 978-760-5622

jcotrone@evelobio.com



