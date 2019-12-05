Introducing Brookside: A New Dallas-area Community of Entry-Level Homes

Brookside to offer Affordable, Energy-Efficient Homes in the Fast-Growing City of Princeton

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, Texas, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., in partnership with a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., today announced the grand opening of Brookside, a new home community designed to appeal to the first-time buyer market. Meritage Homes and Trophy Signature Homes will offer a combined 438 affordably-priced one- and two-story homes in Princeton, a growing northeast Dallas suburb.



Located just off US Highway 380, Brookside’s ideal location includes a short commute to major employment centers in McKinney, Plano and Dallas. Residents will enjoy a well-appointed amenity center, as well as significant hike and bike trails, and open green space near a wooded creek area. The amenity center includes a large lagoon-style pool with children’s splash toys, pergola shade structure, covered pavilion with changing facilities, ample parking and playground area. Brookside is within the Princeton Independent School District.

“This is a great time for buyers to take advantage of the first available homes at our newest Meritage Homes community, Brookside, in Princeton,” said Austin Woffinden, Dallas division president at Meritage Homes. “Brookside offers an easier, more affordable way into home ownership, while incorporating Meritage’s industry-leading energy-efficient building practices.”



Priced from the low $200,000s, Meritage Homes will offer six floorplans with both single and two-story designs that range from 1,831 to 3,100 square feet. With demand for new homes increasing among first-time buyers who want to escape escalating rents, Meritage offers a streamlined home-buying experience for first-time buyers by providing a one-stop-shop for sales and design at the community. With Meritage Homes’ LiVE.NOW offerings, buyers can select quick move-in options featuring the latest design trends. Currently, every home also includes Meritage Homes’ M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with features like Wi-Fi enabled video doorbells, smart door locks, lighting controls, and advanced thermostats. In addition, these homes are built with energy- and money-saving features such as open cell spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, Low-E windows, a fresh air management system and more.

In addition to savings from our energy-efficient features, Brookside buyers may be eligible for certain USDA programs allowing qualifying homebuyers to buy a new home with no down payment and/or low interest rates.

“As the Dallas home market continues to grow, we are focused on keeping home ownership attainable, especially for first-time home buyers,” says Stewart Parker, President of Trophy Signature Homes. “It’s not only about offering buyers visually appealing designs, but also modern features that accentuate your life. Providing these luxury extras that are not traditionally included as standard features is our difference.”

Driven by passion, Trophy Signature Homes was founded to serve the Dallas-Fort Worth market’s ever-growing need for quality, affordable homes. Every Trophy Signature Home offers a unique blend of functionality, design, and value. This means thoughtfully designed communities, state-of-the-art technology, and contemporary floor plans and designs that you can afford. It also means a personal buying experience with the guidance you need to make your new home dreams become a reality.

Trophy Signature Homes sits at the crossroads of fun and functionality with communities in Frisco, Princeton, Crandall, Royse City, Saginaw, Fort Worth, Midlothian, Red Oak, and Waxahachie.

For more information about Brookside, please contact Kelsey Covey at kelsey.covey@meritagehomes.com or Yvette Rhea at yrhea@trophysignaturehomes.com.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

About Green Brick Partners and Trophy Signature Homes:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns a controlling interest in five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Centre Living Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities.

For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/ .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

Any statements in this press release about Green Brick’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “predicts,” “potential,” “expects,” “future,” “positioned,” “believes,” “projects,” “estimates” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These statements are based on assumptions that Green Brick has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, as of the date of this press release. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; the failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skills and competent employees; management and integration of acquisitions; labor and raw material shortages; an inability to acquire land for reasonable prices; an inability to develop and sell communities; government regulation risks; mortgage financing availability and volatility; severe weather or natural disasters; difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; poor relations with community residents; and our debt and related service obligations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Brick undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Meritage Homes Contact: Kelsey Covey

(972) 580-6355

kelsey.covey@meritagehomes.com

Trophy Signature Homes Contact: Yvette Rhea

(469) 777-0271

yrhea@trophysignaturehomes.com

