Habitat for Humanity GTA celebrates completion of their largest build to date by welcoming 12 families home for the holidays

Welcome Home Ceremony marks the completion of Habitat for Humanity’s Pinery Trail Build – a 50 home affordable housing project in Scarborough

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 11th, Habitat for Humanity GTA is set to host volunteers, donors and families who helped build their homes, to celebrate the completion of their 50-home affordable housing project in Scarborough’s Malvern community. Just in time for the holidays, the Pinery Trail Welcome Home Ceremony will feature remarks by Ene Underwood, Habitat for Humanity GTA’s CEO; Sean Gadon, Director of the City of Toronto’s Affordable Housing Office; Sharon Avery, President & CEO of Toronto Foundation; and a new Habitat homeowner. At the end of the Ceremony, keys will be handed over to 12 families moving into their new Habitat homes.

Habitat for Humanity GTA broke ground at Pinery Trail in 2016. More than 10,000 volunteers and 500 donors contributed to bringing the project to life. The 50-home site is now home to 83 parents and 145 children, for a total of 228 people who now have the decent housing necessary to thrive.

What: Pinery Trail Welcome Home Ceremony

Where: 140 Pinery Trail, Scarborough M1B6C1 (Nielson Rd. & Finch Ave. E)

*Ceremony will take place outdoors under a heated tent*

When: December 11th, 2019 at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Interviews available:

Ene Underwood, Habitat for Humanity GTA, CEO

Habitat homeowner, Pinery Trail

*Photo & interview opportunities at approx. 11:45 AM*

-30-

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Founded in 1988, Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area is a nonprofit housing organization working toward a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working, lower-income families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners; we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat for Humanity GTA has built 22 new communities, which has helped hundreds of parents and children have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. For more information, please visit www.habitatgta.ca.

Noah Kravitz Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area 6478286171 noah.kravitz@habitatgta.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.