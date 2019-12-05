Instreamatic Partners with Salem Media Group to Introduce Voice Dialogue Ads Across America’s Leading Multimedia Company

Advertisers across Salem Media Group’s vast networks can now leverage immersive, fully-measurable voice dialogue ad experiences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic, the voice dialogue marketing platform that allows media companies and advertisers to measure, manage, and monetize audio content by utilizing new interactive voice AI technology, and Salem Media Group , the multimedia company with media properties including radio and digital media, today announced a partnership that makes Instreamatic’s voice dialogue technology immediately available to advertisers across Salem’s wide ecosystem of audio content.



Salem Media Group, a leading radio broadcaster, owns and operates 115 radio stations – each with its own portfolio of digital marketing opportunities. Salem also owns Salem Radio Network , which syndicates talk, news, and music programming to approximately 2700 affiliates, and Salem Web Network , a leading internet content and online streaming provider. With this partnership, advertisers are now able to reach the millions of listeners who use Salem apps and streaming (and on-demand) audio content with engaging and fully-measurable voice dialogue ad experiences.

With dialogue ads, listeners using microphone-enabled devices receive verbal calls-to-action – for example, a prompt offering additional information on a product. Listeners can interact with the ads by responding aloud in their natural language, with an affirmative response accepting the offer and a negative response skipping the ad and resuming audio content. Instreamatic tracks the results of all listener interactions, and delivers brand advertisers empirical ad metrics to understand the true impact of their ad campaigns, in real-time and with far greater detail than traditional passive audio advertising has ever been able to offer. Instreamatic’s advanced voice AI and deep learning mechanisms provide the dialogue ad content, perform analysis on listener responses, and then leverage that analysis to iterate and improve the platform’s understanding of listener intent.

Brand advertisers can leverage the empirical metrics and analysis Instreamatic provides to perform data-driven optimization of their campaigns. In addition, Instreamatic offers a similarly unique value to advertisers by enabling continuous dialogue communications with individual consumers, allowing brands to maintain ongoing conversations with listeners across multiple ads – and even across multiple channels and audio publishers. Informed by the entire history of a listener’s engagements with a campaign and all past ad responses, advertisers can tailor fresh ad content to re-approach familiar listeners more effectively. This technique empowers advertisers to optimize customer experiences at every brand touchpoint, while building and nurturing customer-brand relationships.

Results from dialogue advertising campaigns involving major brands have proven dialogue advertising capable of delivering brand engagement experiences that listeners find both more meaningful and more memorable when compared with equivalent passive audio ads. Instreamatic’s platform has also proven itself effective in providing dialogue advertising at scale: earlier this year, Instreamatic announced an agreement to test dialogue advertising on Pandora , the largest streaming service in the United States.

“Instreamatic’s voice dialogue advertising is a compelling innovation that provides inviting possibilities for our advertisers and listeners alike,” said Jamie Cohen, VP of Broadcast, Digital, Salem Media Group. “We’re excited to be partnering with Instreamatic, and to introduce dialogue advertising experiences across our audio media properties.”

“In Salem Media Group we’ve found a tremendous partner that’s now able to pair its breadth of content with highly-engaging voice dialogue advertising,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “We’re proud to be partnering with Salem Media Group, and eager to provide dialogue advertising as a means for brand advertisers and listeners to connect more effectively.”

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic is a voice dialogue marketing platform utilizing voice AI technology. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring and monetizing voice-enabled advertising including a programmatic Ad Exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. Founded in 2014 with services focused on digital audio and ad sales, the company shifted its focus to establishing the first voice-enabled end-to-end solution for digital audio publishers and marketers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com , Facebook and Twitter (@SalemMediaGrp).

Instreamatic Media Contact

Nic Bain

nic@clementpeterson.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.