Nylon 66 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nylon 66 Market 2019-2026



Market Overview:

Nylon 66, which can also be written as nylon 6-6, nylon 6/6 or nylon 66 is a type of substance that comes in the category of nylon or polyamide. Nylon 66 along with nylon 6 are the two widely utilized nylon variants available in the textile and plastic industries. The structure of nylon 66 has two monomers in it. Each monomer will be having 6 carbon atoms. Adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine are the two monomers that give nylon 66 its name.

By the polycondensation method on adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine, nylon 66 is formed. An equivalent amount of Adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine are mixed with the water in a reactor. Then the mixture is crystallized to make the nylon salt. After crystallization, the crystal salt undergoes polymerization process in reaction vessels. The polymerization is either done continuously or in a batch-wise manner. Finally, the molten nylon 66 is formed after removal of water. This product can be spun into the fibres through a spinneret and cooling.

The report throws light on the historical value of the nylon 66 market during the year 2014. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market value of the nylon 66 during the period 2014- 2019. The report has covered the critical data on the global market for nylon 66. The experts have analyzed the recent trends, size of nylon 66 market, along with the development status of nylon 66. Also, the report provides the future market value prediction for the year 2026. Further, the report provides information on the growth rate of the market (in terms of CAGR) in the upcoming years.

Major players in the global Nylon 66 market include:

Asahi Kasei

Jiangsu Huayang

EMS-GRIVORY

Radici Group

Honeywell international

Guorui Chemical

Ensinger

Solvay Rhodia

Sabic

Lanxess

Libolon

Huafeng Group

Ube Industries

Shenma Group

Ascend

Market Segmentation:

Market segmentation of the nylon 66 has been done on the basis of the product type, applications, regions, and the major companies that are the producers of nylon 66. The segmentation of the nylon 66 market is primarily done to generate key insights about some of the major factors that can affect the market growth in future.

Market segmentation of the global nylon 66 market based on product types has been given as-

Extrusion Grade

Injection Molding Grade

On the basis of applications, the global nylon66 market has been segmented into-

Electronic Appliances

Machinery Industry

Automotive Industry

The report further segments the nylon 66 markets on the basis of well-established and emerging market competitors and provides detailed information on some of the major nylon 666 products manufacturing and selling companies operating at the regional and global levels.

Regional Overview:

The study on the regional segments of the global nylon 66 market has been conducted by the report based on the data collected from the local markets based on the market size, growth rate (CAGR) and the forecasts. The major regions or countries covered in this study are Europe ( UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, France, Germany), the United States, China, India, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia), Japan, Central, and South America ( Mexico, Brazil, Colombia), and other regions. The data collected from regional market segmentation is critical for analysing regional production of nylon 66, regional market scenario, regional product demand, regional market participants, their company outlook, revenue, and market share and trends.

Industry News:

Incledon, a brand famous for its quality fluid conveyance products and solutions, has launched the new nylon ball and check valves that are designed and developed for agricultural and irrigation activity. The nylon balls are resistant to hydrocarbons and various harsh chemicals. The normal pressure of the valves is 1.6MPa, with a working temperature of -20 degrees Celcius to 120 degrees Celsius.

