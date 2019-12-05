Oat Drinks Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Oat Drinks– Global Market Sale, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Market Overview:

Oat drinks are beverages that are prepared using oats as the base ingredient. Oat drinks are a good source of fibre, complete carbohydrates, proteins, etc. These drinks are available in the forms of oat milk, juice, smoothies, etc. Oat drinks like oat milk, etc are widely preferred by vegans, who do not consume animal-based milk. This category of drinks contains very little amount of saturated fats. This makes oat drinks an extremely healthy and nutritional drink. These products are lactose and gluten-free, which makes them widely acceptable to many sections of society.

Oat drinks are available readily in the market. However, these drinks can also be made at home as per the consumer’s demand and requirements. Oat drinks are whole carbohydrate drinks and are widely preferred by diabetic patients as these are insulin friendly and doesn’t spike insulin levels in diabetic patients. Oat drinks have moderate calories and are heart-friendly, due to which they are widely preferred by health-conscious people, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts. The demand for oat drinks is growing in the market as these drinks come with a broad range of health-related benefits.

The Global Oat Drinks Market Professional Survey Report presents a deep analysis of the production and manufacturing, emerging market trends, and other important factors in the oat drinks market. The report discusses the scope for growth, key areas for growth, etc in the oat drinks market based on the historical data available for the period 2014-2018. The report divides the market into segments, based on the types and applications. The report predicts the future trends and scope in the market, for the forecast period 2019-2025

Major Key Players:

Quaker

Alpro

Drinks Brokers Ltd

Oatly AB

PepsiCo

Rude Health

Pureharvest

Market Segmentation:

Oat drink is promoted and recommended by many doctors as a healthy drink, which has been a major market driver for the global market. Many companies are entering the oat drinks market in order to meet market demands. For a better understanding of the oat drinks market, the market is segmented into two parts on the basis of types and applications. The types segment includes organic oat drinks and conventional oat drinks. The organic oat drinks are prepared using farm-grown rolled oats that aren't refined or processed. Conventional oat drinks are those that are readily available in the market, prepared using preservatives and sweeteners. The application segment includes Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retailing, and Others.

Regional Overview:

The market report on the oat drinks market analyzes the market at the regional and global levels. The report comes with a well-researched data on the oat drinks market that is spread across the regional and global borders. The report studies the growth opportunities, key players, trends, dynamics, production procedure, cost structure analysis, demand and supply rate, recent developments, etc in the oat drinks market at the regional levels. The report analyzes factors such as market sales, market revenue, market growth rate, etc in the regions of China, the USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and South America. The report additionally, covers the potential areas for growth, present in these regions

Industry News:

Chobani, an American Greek yoghurt company, has decided to expand its product range by entering into the oat milk market. The company is expanding its business and entering a new market for the first time since its inception 11 years back. Chobani is launching milk and yoghurt products made using Oats, in order to produce plant-based dairy alternative products along with their dairy products.

