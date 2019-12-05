Precision Electric Motors Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Precision Electric Motors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Precision Electric Motors Industry 2019

Market Overview

Precision Electric Motors are high-performance motors that operate on an electrical drive. These motors function due to the interaction between the electric motor’s magnetic field with the winding current, resulting in a force that runs the motor. They offer various advantages such as minimum operational noise, reduction in energy cost, and increased shelf life. Additionally, they can be easily installed and require a less stringent maintenance regimen. Most importantly, these precision electric motors are capable of delivering high torque to weight ratio, greater efficiency, reduction in electromagnetic interferences, and increased reliability. As a result, the demand for precision electric motors is strongly increasing.

Market by Top Precision Electric Motors Companies, this report covers

Siemens

Ametek Incorporation

ARC Systems Incorporation

Asmo Corporation

Yaskawa Electric

Allied Motion Technologies

Brook Crompton UK

Rockwell Automation

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4485762-global-precision-electric-motors-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The global precision electric motors market is projected to grow to a value of USD 87.3 billion, registering a CAGR of 13.3%. The growth of the industry is a result of the need to replace obsolete electric motors that lack efficiency, a shift towards electric vehicles, and regulations on energy consumption.

However, the initial capital investment may act as a deterrent to the growth of this industry. This report analyzes the prevalence and opportunities available in the precision electric motors market.

Segmentation

Precision Electric Motors can be primarily segmented into AC motors and DC motors. The former is capable of operating on Alternating Current, while the latter relies on Direct Current.

Further, based on the end-user, the market can be divided into:

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Defence & Aerospace

Household Appliances

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis

This report categorizes the global precision electric motors into the following geographical regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

It was observed that the Asia-Pacific region dominates the market for precision electric motors.

Industry News

Based in Troy, Michigan, Magna Internation of America Inc. is all set to work on a project to develop advanced electric motor technologies that will offer a propulsion mechanism for next-generation vehicles. This development will be carried out in collaboration with the Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The US Department of Energy (DoE) has granted a massive grant to facilitate the successful completion of this project.

The project is expected to deliver an electric motor that provides 8 times the power density of 125kW peak power while cutting down the cost in half. In an attempt to cut down costs, these motors are expected to operate without magnets.

For Customization and Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4485762-global-precision-electric-motors-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Precision Electric Motors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Precision Electric Motors Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Precision Electric Motors by Country

6 Europe Precision Electric Motors by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Precision Electric Motors by Country

8 South America Precision Electric Motors by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Precision Electric Motors by Countries

10 Global Precision Electric Motors Market Segment by Type

11 Global Precision Electric Motors Market Segment by Application

12 Precision Electric Motors Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continue…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.