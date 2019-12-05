Global Precision Medicine Partnering Directory 2014-2019: Deal Type, Industry Sector, Stage Of Development, Technology Type, Therapeutic Indication

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Medicine Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Precision Medicine Partnering 2014-2019 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Precision medicine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



This report provides details of the latest Precision Medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Precision Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Precision Medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Precision Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Precision Medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Precision Medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 900 online deal records of actual Precision Medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Precision Medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Precision Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Precision Medicine technologies and products.



Key Benefits



In-depth understanding of Precision Medicine deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Precision Medicine agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Precision Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Precision Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope



Precision Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Precision Medicine deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Precision Medicine deals

Access to Precision Medicine contract documents

Leading Precision Medicine deals by value since 2014

Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Precision Medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Precision Medicine partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers

2.4. Precision Medicine partnering by deal type

2.5. Precision Medicine partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Precision Medicine partnering

2.6.1 Precision Medicine partnering headline values

2.6.2 Precision Medicine deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Precision Medicine deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Precision Medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Precision Medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Precision Medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Precision Medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active Precision Medicine partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Precision Medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Precision Medicine dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Precision Medicine deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Precision Medicine deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Precision Medicine deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Precision Medicine deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbd1ou

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.