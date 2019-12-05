Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019: Deal trends, players and financials report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter infectious vaccines partnering deals.



The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all infectious vaccines partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 250 links to online deal records of actual infectious vaccines partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Infectious Vaccines partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Infectious Vaccines partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Infectious Vaccines partnering and dealmaking since Jan 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Infectious Vaccines technologies and products.



Report Scope



Trends in infectious vaccines dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of infectious vaccines deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 290 infectious vaccines deal records

Identify the most active infectious vaccine dealmakers since 2014

The leading infectious vaccines deals by value since 2014

Includes adjuvant deals and alliances since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific infectious therapy target



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Infectious Vaccines dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Infectious Vaccines partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers

2.4. Infectious Vaccines partnering by deal type

2.5. Infectious Vaccines partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Infectious Vaccines partnering

2.6.1 Infectious Vaccines partnering headline values

2.6.2 Infectious Vaccines deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Infectious Vaccines deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Infectious Vaccines royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Infectious Vaccines deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Infectious Vaccines deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers

4.3. Most active Infectious Vaccines partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Infectious Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Infectious Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Infectious Vaccines dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Infectious Vaccines deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Infectious Vaccines deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Infectious Vaccines deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Manufacturing

Marketing

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Infectious Vaccines deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3e7df

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.