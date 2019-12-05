Thoughtexchange Closes $20M to Put the Power of Crowdsourcing in the Hands of Leaders Globally

/EIN News/ -- Rossland, BC, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdsourcing intelligence platform, Thoughtexchange, today announced it has secured a $20M Series B financing in an oversubscribed round led by Information Venture Partners (Toronto) with participation from existing investor Yaletown Partners (Vancouver) and new investor Voyager Capital (Seattle).

The financing comes as Thoughtexchange’s trailblazing product gains traction with an expansive list of Fortune 500 companies such as Allstate Insurance and American Airlines, as well as hundreds of public organizations and technology companies like Looker and Frontier Communications. As one of Canada’s fastest growing companies it has attracted world-class talent to its C-Suite team including Jayme Smithers, former VP from SAP and Netsuite, Jessica Nordlander, former Googler and Sweden’s most Innovative Leader, and Dess Wood, former VP Talent from Cineplex Entertainment.

The company’s cloud-based SaaS platform allows leaders to crowdsource answers to open-ended questions in real-time. The disarmingly simple idea helps leaders solve enormously complex and valuable problems. By removing bias and using AI analysis, any leader can tap directly into the collective intelligence and find out what’s most important to those in groups of anywhere from ten to tens of thousands of people. At the same time, individuals within groups all learn from one another and expand their own perspectives.

“The way leaders succeed is evolving fast,” said Dave MacLeod, Thoughtexchange CEO. “People want to actively help solve the challenges their organizations face and invest in a greater mission. That goes beyond participating in the odd focus group or survey. Crowdsourcing technology is attracting attention and capital because it helps leaders do their job better. It allows them to reach into all four corners of their organization or community and tap into a wealth of insight on any subject at any time. We can’t wait to see what more leaders do with it.”

Thoughtexchange has now engaged millions of users and includes a rich library of tested questions. As leaders from all across industries leverage the software, engaging their people to help them drive change, the platform gets smarter helping others ask more impactful questions.

In organizations across North America and the world, new Exchanges are being launched daily. Revenue leaders are learning what hundreds of sales people need to achieve their targets. Development leaders are learning what’s most important to those going through organizational change. Public leaders are learning what’s most important to their communities before allocating funding. Human resource leaders are learning what their people need most in order to be effective and feel appreciated.

“We are excited to join the Thoughtexchange team to help expand the footprint of this revolutionary approach to sharing ideas. In the decades that we have tracked new technologies, never have we seen something so simple have such a remarkable impact extracting the best ideas from your most important assets, your teams. I encourage everyone to have a look.” said Robert Antoniades, General Partner of Information Venture Partners. “Having identified and help grow some of Canada’s most successful startups, we believe Thoughtexchange can follow these successes.”

About Thoughtexchange

Thoughtexchange helps leaders crowdsource answers to open-ended questions with groups of 10-100,000 people. Simple software ensures everyone is heard, everyone learns and important ideas emerge. Thoughtexchange uses patented data analysis and AI to provide deep insights to decision leaders so they can take actions that have buy-in. Headquartered in Rossland, British Columbia, Thoughtexchange has a workforce of 140 people and is growing rapidly.

For more information, please visit www.thoughtexchange.com

About Information Venture Partners

Information Venture Partners is a Toronto and New York-based team of experienced venture capital investors focused on backing the next generation of leaders in B2B FinTech and Enterprise SaaS. Current investments include BigID, Coconut Software, Flybits, Knowtions, LendingFront, PostBeyond, Procurify, Q4, Sensibill, Thoughtexchange, Verafin and YayPay.

For more information, please visit http://www.informationvp.com

About Yaletown Partners

Yaletown is a leading Canadian IoT and Cleantech investor focusing on Intelligent Industry companies. Our investments enable the application of data and technologies to digitally transform traditional industries, drive innovation, create operational efficiencies and reduce the impact of climate change. In 2017, Yaletown received the CVCA’s Venture Capital Deal of the Year award for its investment in BitStew, Canada’s largest venture financed exit of 2016. Backed by leading institutional investors, including pension funds, and a network of successful technology entrepreneurs, Yaletown has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

For more information, please visit www.yaletown.com

About Voyager Capital

Since 1997, Voyager Capital has focused on first-round venture investments to help entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest create winning businesses. Built on the team's extensive experience with startups and its exceptional network across the industry, the firm's entrepreneur-centric approach accelerates the pace at which companies can build, execute, pivot and scale. Voyager has $520M under management investing in B2B software, cloud infrastructure, and applications driven by AI and machine learning. With offices in Seattle, Wash., Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, BC, Voyager provides its portfolio the unwavering support and stage-appropriate connections needed to disrupt markets and create sustainable competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit https://www.voyagercapital.com/

Attachments

Josh Stanbury Thoughtexchange 416 628 7441 josh@sjspr.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.