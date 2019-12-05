Maverick Technology Solutions Again Breaks New Ground With the Addition of Dual Processing Conversion Plate™ for the Industry Leading ROSINBOMB™ M-60 Solventless Extraction Press

Making the M-60 the Most Versatile Extraction Press in the Industry

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and technology, is pleased to announce another industry first, the ROSINBOMB Conversion Plate. Engineered for the M-60 production-grade press and made of aircraft-grade aluminum, the Conversion Plate makes the M-60 the most complete production press on the market. The launch of the ROSINBOMB M-60 with Patent Pending Flow Channel Technology™ earlier this year set a new precedent in extraction press technology making it the first ever solvent free press for large-scale, continuous concentrate production.

The addition of the ROSINBOMB Conversion Plate™ easily and quickly transforms the M-60 into a traditional single action press for those times when processors need to run a sample or test batch or just merely want to press a small amount of material, making it the first and only press of its kind to offer this dual processing capabilities. The ability to run sample batches on the same equipment that will be running the larger batches provides valuable information regarding the extract composition and attributes and allows for consistency in producing the final product.

Simply installed without the need for tools or fasteners the Conversion Plate slides right over the bottom flow channel plate. Custom designed with precision to convert the M-60’s processing methods, it fits snugly with very little effort enabling the user to process in single press mode.

Developed and manufactured in the USA, the Rosinbomb M-60 is plug and press out of the box and has a granted patent on its design. It is equally functional as it is elegant. At just 60 pounds in weight, it’s capable of delivering over 6,000 pounds of force with all the power being generated from a three-prong plug and one button touch operation.

“The feedback from our M-60 customers has been nothing short of amazing,” stated Ryan Mayer, Rosinbomb, President and Founder. He continued, “We really listen to what they are saying, and it was instrumental in our development of the Conversion Plate”.

“By creating this exciting enhancement, we continue on our mission to improve the total experience for our customers and to further the cause for safe and solventless extracts,” said Maverick CEO, Fred Angelopoulos.



The M-60 is shipping now with the Conversion Plate at no additional charge. All customers who purchased the product prior will receive a free upgrade and the Conversion Plate will be sent directly to them. The M60 with Flow Chanel Technology and the Conversion Plate has an MSRP of $2350 and is available worldwide through select resellers and e-tailers.

Please contact customer.support@rosinbomb.com to request wholesale pricing, product information and sales inquiries.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket along with the prosumer focused ROSINBOMB M-50 and the commercially targeted M-60 with Patent Pending Flow Channel Technology and patented design as well as related product accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About Maverick Technology Solutions, Inc.

Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) has over three years operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques and patent granted design to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Contact:

Farley Cahen

Elevated Agency

(818) 810-7282

press@rosinbomb.com

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com



