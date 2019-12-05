Global Jeans Market 2019 Trends, Industry Demand, Supply Chain and Key Companies Analysis with Regional Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Jeans Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Jeans Industry 2019

Market Overview:

The global jeans market, estimated at 57400 million US dollars in 2018, is projected to grow to 61200 million US dollars by the end of 2025, growing at a rate of 0.8% between 2019 and 2025. Denim jeans are trousers fashioned out of denim fabric. They are available in various styles and colours, but blue jeans are primarily identified with the old American Western culture.

Market by Top Jeans Companies, this report covers

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

At present, they are an extremely popular casual dress item worldwide. In spite of being known globally as a fashionable garment, they are still used as protective garments by some people, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders because they are more durable than most other common fabrics. They are popular because of their durability, longevity, and versatility, offering excellent value for money in the long run. This ensures that price is not the primary factor customers consider while purchasing denim jeans, which is one of the reasons why the global jeans market is likely to continue expanding.

Denim jeans are an essential element in any American wardrobe, and a commercially important cotton product, which constitutes almost a fifth of all retail cotton garments. The recent trend of athleisure wear and the increasing demand for denim jeans by consumers is likely to drive the market growth in this region. American women are expected to provide a major chunk of the future customer base for the jeans market. However, the Middle Eastern and African denim jeans market is likely to exhibit slow growth as a result of orthodox cultural beliefs and the popularity of ethnic dresses.

Market Segmentation:

The jeans market is broadly classified by Type and Application.

On the basis of the type of jeans, the global jeans market is segmented into regular fit, slim fit, and loose fit.

From the application perspective, it is classified into women’s jeans, men’s jeans, and children’s jeans.

Regional Overview:

Geographically speaking, the global jeans market consists of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The North American denim jeans market is expected to register impressive growth in the future, thanks to the evolving denim jeans trends.

The European denim jeans market is also likely to grow rapidly, since jeans are a staple cloth in this region, irrespective of gender, age or occasion. Although Germany and Great Britain lead the European jeans market, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Romania are also significant market drivers.

The Asia Pacific jeans market is expected to grow at the fastest rate on the basis of both volume and revenue. This is primarily a result of the increasing popularity of denim jeans in semi-urban and rural areas, a consequence of growing public awareness of global fashion trends.

The Latin American denim jeans market is also projected to show considerable growth in the future, driven by international brands which cater to specific customer requirements.

Industry News:

The dyeing of warp yarn, a procedure which is essential for manufacturing denim, is achieved with either natural or artificial indigo dyes, and sulphur dyes. This process contributes to environmental pollution, which is a formidable challenge for the global denim jeans market. Manufacturers need to switch to natural indigo dyes in order to boost the market growth.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Jeans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Jeans Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Jeans by Country

6 Europe Jeans by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Jeans by Country

8 South America Jeans by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Jeans by Countries

10 Global Jeans Market Segment by Type

11 Global Jeans Market Segment by Application

12 Jeans Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continue…..



